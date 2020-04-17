Rochester looking to get a foothold in GVNL competition

COACH: LINDA RASMUSSEN

2019 FINISH: EIGHTH (6-11)

For what has seemed like an age, Rochester’s yellow and black army has been deprived of a finals appearance after the side has failed to breach the top six in recent times.

And while a plethora of talented juniors continue to turn heads in the lower grades, the Tigers’ fanbase may have to hold on and wait another year for their star to rise.

According to coach Linda Rasmussen, grabbing a foothold and clinging on throughout the upcoming season will be the objective for 2020.

“We have some really good juniors coming through the ranks that will definitely play A-grade this year,” she said.

“The aim is to get more wins on the board than last year and focus on the development.”

Set to field a side largely unchanged from last year, Rochester will likely rue the absence of Morgan Dingwall after the goaler was added to its list plagued by ACL injuries in the off-season.

Tigers talisman Bridgette Holt remains in recovery from a similar blow sustained last year, leaving a hole to be filled in the goal defence spot – and Rasmussen has not stepped around the position the club finds itself in as the competition looms.

“Being a small country town, (these injuries) have really depleted our stocks,” she said.

“I think we will be in for a really tough year, it will be all about holding off and waiting for the juniors to come through.