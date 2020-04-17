Sport

Rochester looking to get a foothold in GVNL competition

By Shepparton News

1 of 1

ROCHESTER

COACH: LINDA RASMUSSEN

2019 FINISH: EIGHTH (6-11)

For what has seemed like an age, Rochester’s yellow and black army has been deprived of a finals appearance after the side has failed to breach the top six in recent times.

And while a plethora of talented juniors continue to turn heads in the lower grades, the Tigers’ fanbase may have to hold on and wait another year for their star to rise.

According to coach Linda Rasmussen, grabbing a foothold and clinging on throughout the upcoming season will be the objective for 2020.

“We have some really good juniors coming through the ranks that will definitely play A-grade this year,” she said.

“The aim is to get more wins on the board than last year and focus on the development.”

Set to field a side largely unchanged from last year, Rochester will likely rue the absence of Morgan Dingwall after the goaler was added to its list plagued by ACL injuries in the off-season.

Tigers talisman Bridgette Holt remains in recovery from a similar blow sustained last year, leaving a hole to be filled in the goal defence spot – and Rasmussen has not stepped around the position the club finds itself in as the competition looms.

“Being a small country town, (these injuries) have really depleted our stocks,” she said.

“I think we will be in for a really tough year, it will be all about holding off and waiting for the juniors to come through.

Latest articles

News

Anzac and Golden Syrup Biscuit Sandwiches

Enjoy this twist on the traditional Anzac biscuit as we celebrate Anzac Day on Saturday, April 25. Makes: 24 Preparation: 30 minutes Cooking: 20 minutes Ingredients: 110 g rolled oats 150 g plain flour 225 g white sugar...

Country News
News

Youth arrested following Tatura Retirement Village burglaries

The residents of a Tatura retirement village can rest easy after a teenager accused of a string of aggravated burglaries at the village was arrested. Police Operation Greenery kicked off earlier this year following a string of aggravated burglaries...

Liz Mellino
News

Former GV Health staff member tests positive to COVID-19

GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp has confirmed a former staff member who was employed at the Graham Street Shepparton campus in early April on a temporary basis has tested positive for COVID-19.

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Sport

GVL Trivia - Test your knowledge

Watch the GVL social media pages throughout the week for more on the questions, with the answers to be published in Friday’s News

Tyler Maher
Sport

Best Battles | Round two

The last time the Shepparton Swans and Mooroopna met Princess Park’s finest won for the first time in 630 days

Shepparton News
Sport

Maher’s Musings | Best games seen in the flesh

But not the Purples

Tyler Maher