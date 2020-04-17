Hoppers poised to leap up the ladder

An exciting off-season has Yarroweyah ready to take the next step and play finals football.

The Hoppers have stuck with the same model from last season with two mentors, however, the club has opted for former coach Bryden Power and assistant coach Keegan Oliver to steer the ship in 2020.

Power was a member of Strathmerton’s 2015 premiership outfit, while Oliver has spent time in the Murray Football League.

Oliver, who played under Power more than a decade ago, said there was a profound excitement at Yarroweyah for the new season, after missing out on finals by one game last year.

“Everything has been coming together really well, there is a great feeling at the club,” he said.

“The club took a big step forward last season and we will try to build on that.

“Your goal is always to play finals football, but we are hoping to just improve the overall team.

“There is a lot of hard work ahead and I can’t wait.”

The Grasshoppers have acquired the services of Oliver’s brother Lewis, who has spent time at Warrandyte in the Eastern Football League.

Meanwhile, key forward Lucas Ohlsen comes across from Barooga and ruckman Daniel Clarke joins from Cobram.

“A few mates from that era when we played in the 2010 grand final have come back, which is exciting,” Oliver said.

“We feel that we have recruited some important players that will help us continue going forward.”

Fast facts

COACHES: BRYDEN POWER & KEEGAN OLIVER

2019 FINISH: NINTH (5-11)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: SHAUN GREENWAY

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: ANDREW JONES (42)

GROUND: YARROWEYAH RECREATION RESERVE

NICKNAME: HOPPERS

IN: Lucas Olsen (Barooga), Lewis Oliver (Warrandyte), Lance Crowe, Tim Cantrill, Daniel Clarke (Cobram), Harley Constable (Shepparton Swans)

OUT: Riley Baxter (Perth), Tim Atkins (EDFL)