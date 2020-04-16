Euroa president Scott Watson undertakes push-ups challenge

What do Michael Jordan, Peter Garrett, the Easter bunny and Gary Ablett Jr have in common?

They've all been portrayed by Euroa president Scott Watson on his 30 push-ups in 30 days challenge, of course.

As his club's footballers and netballers do what they can to remain connected through the coronavirus-induced season delay, Watson has been leading the charge on his Twitter profile (@Watto6) with his own series of amusing videos.

The concept is simple; for 30 days, Watson will don some sort of eye-catching outfit, get his viewers laughing, before dropping down to deliver 30 push-ups.

He said while a similar challenge in the past had a more serious undertone, this was all about putting smiles on faces.

“It was an idea that came about four or five years ago with the 22 push-ups in 22 days challenge, one of my ex-students back then was raising awareness for mental health among ex-serivce personnel, at a time where they were committing suicide at a rate of 22 a day,” Watson said.

“It's just the idea from that, and initially on day one you're meant to tag two people and they're supposed to start it as well. I tagged two boys from our leadership team, Marcus Varley and Jett Trotter.

“Long story short, I reckon Gus maybe did it once, and I can't remember Jetty doing it at all.

“So I've just kept doing it, I've done 30 push-ups on the fence, the roof, i'm just thinking of different ideas really. I guess it's just about keeping people amused somewhat in some small way when most of us are just cooped up inside.”

His favourite outfit to date?

“Gary Ablett brought back memories of yesteryear, that was my Mad Monday costume for our 2014 reserves premiership, my one and only premiership in 400 games of footy. That got some bite from a few premiership teammates,” Watson said with a laugh.

Euroa's netballers also delved into the content creation game with a video of them virtually passing a ball around, a concept mirrored by Seymour's netballers too.

On a serious note, Watson said doing everything it could to maintain a connection with its players and provide support was the club's number-one mission at present.