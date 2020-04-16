Mooroopna continuing to build a solid foundation in GVNL

COACH: DI HANSLOW

2019 FINISH: SIXTH (11-1-6)

Momentum at the Cattery has been on an upwards trajectory of late, with Mooroopna building a solid ground for success across the past few campaigns.

Ecstatic with penetrating the top-six bracket last year, coach Di Hanslow hasn’t sold short the efforts of her side in poaching points off the competition’s best during 2019.

“It was obviously huge for the club; being in the zone pool we are in, you have to have a number of good wins to make finals,” she said.

“Before last year we hadn’t beaten the Swans and the Bears for quite a few seasons, so to do that was amazing.”

The Cats’ fans will be licking their lips at the thought of a Maddie Wong-ash Lancaster defensive pairing, with the veterans’ return alongside Paigan Impey’s entrance back into the squad sure to galvanise Mooroopna’s core.

Despite losing Mia Fallon to work commitments, Mooroopna will be further aided by the continual growth of youngsters Dayna Williams and Taylor Lloyd, as the pair juggles GVL duties with VNL responsibilities for 2020.

Not letting former glories get in the way of executing their blueprint, Hanslow made it clear there were still mountains to climb in order for the Cats to reach their end goal.

“We are probably still 12 months off where we want to be, but how long it takes to get there depends on the mindset of the players and work ethic,” she said.

“So far, there has been a huge amount of positivity from the group, which is great.

“In our zone pool you have to be realistic, but we want to be able to be really competitive against the top teams and take points off them.”