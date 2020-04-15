How fixture changes could play out in the Goulburn Valley

Football and netball clubs across the Goulburn Valley find themselves in a waiting game as to when their season can begin.

The current best-case scenario would have competitions start on the weekend of June 6, after an AFL Victoria directive said play should not resume until May 31.

But it remains to be seen whether a ball will be bounced.

How the fixture for a potential season plays out is still yet to be decided. There is some suggestion leagues could adopt a fixture in which each competing team plays each other once.

Here is a look at how the situation could play out for competitions if play can start on June 6, with the idea of facing each opponent once.

Goulburn Valley League — 12 teams, 11 rounds

● Some teams would play six home games, others would have five.

● Starting on June 13 would have the home and away season end on August 22. With the traditional four-week finals series, the competition could still play its grand final on the scheduled day of September 20.

● Starting on June 20 would have the big dance held on September 27, keeping the day as the premier one in the region.

Murray Football Netball League — 14 teams, 13 rounds

● Some teams would get seven home games, others would get six.

● Starting on June 6, the season would end on August 29. A four-week finals series would have the grand final potentially clash with the AFL grand final, which is scheduled for September 26.

● Starting on June 13, the season would push into the first weekend of October.

Picola District Football Netball League — 13 teams, 13 rounds

● Each team would play six home games, six away and have one bye.

● If play started on June 6, the season would finish on August 29. A five-week finals series would have the grand final played on the first weekend of October.

● Reverting to a four-week finals system would have the grand final played on September 26.

Kyabram District League, 15 teams, 15 rounds

● As the competition with the most teams, the league could have the latest finishing date.

● Each team would play seven home games and seven away, with one bye.

● Starting on June 6, using a "fair fixture", the home and away season would finish on September 12. A four-week finals series would have the season finish on October 10.