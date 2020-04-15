Echuca-Moama golf professional Wilson on par during crisis

Jack Wilson is rarely short of a word.

But, like many, the current state of the world has Wilson struggling with the simplest of questions — how are you?

“That question doesn't normally pose such an interesting answer,” Wilson said.

“It's a weird time we are living in right now. But, I have a roof over my head, I'm still employed, so I'm doing okay. I can't be too disheartened.”

The Echuca-Moama golf professional is still at work in his position at Royal Canberra Golf Club, which has been able to remain open by adhering to correct social distancing policies and measures.

“We've closed the doors on all our food and beverage services,” he said.

“But the course has been able to remain open, as long as people are sticking to the social distancing policies then they are able to continue playing.”

Golf has been in limbo since restrictions were placed on non-essential activities.

While Golf Australia publicly declared it does not consider the sport to be essential, the game continues to be played in most states.

And for those employed within the industry, like Wilson, the mixed messaging has been difficult.

“It's pretty tough,” he said.

“I think this has been an example of how fragmented the industry can be. We have an incredible sport, yet it seems to not reach the potential many believe it has.

“It certainly appears from the outer like a lot of the governing bodies operate independently, and the communication could certainly improve.”

Though frustrated with the sport, Wilson said this was far from a golf specific issue.

“Communication and information has been poor at times through this entire crisis,” Wilson said.

“The thing is, it's an unprecedented time, and people are doing the best they can.

“We just want golf to survive this crisis and hopefully the underlying issues which may be exposed can help to repair how fragmented the industry can be.”