New coach to steer the ship at Mansfield

COACH: DEMPSEY PARSONS

2019 FINISH: SEVENTH (6-1-11)

Last year’s seventh-placed finish was comfortably Mansfield’s best during the past five years, but feathers have since been shed within the Eagles’ camp ahead of the beckoning campaign.

With Melbourne calling, Emily Hutchins’ decision to step down after serving the A-grade side from 2017 to 2019 has left duties to Dempsey Parsons, a figure new to the coaching game.

“I am very fresh; I have previously had captaincy roles but I have had quite a lot of mentoring from Greg and Jade Heinrich and am really excited to get into it,” Parsons said.

“We had such a fantastic side last year; it was great to have a team which had the chance to play together with each other for a few years.

“That is one thing we have struggled with at Mansfield, being a country town; we lose a lot of 18-year-olds to university and Melbourne, so it is all about getting them to come back.”

Along with Hutchins’ departure, Mansfield’s Melbourne-based trio of Samantha Nunan, Madeline Smith and Jess Walker won’t feature in Eagles colours this year, meaning homegrown talent will lead the line-up for 2020.

“A big thing for the side this year will be focusing on our locals, some will have a big step-up ahead,” she said.

“We have a lot of young faces out of last year’s under-17s who will play A-grade, and all of them will be wanting a spot in the team.

“It will be a real building year for us, we will be a fresh side with a lot of new individuals.”