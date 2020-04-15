Sport

New coach to steer the ship at Mansfield

By Shepparton News

Dempsey Parsons is picking up the clipboard for Mansfield.

1 of 1

MANSFIELD

COACH: DEMPSEY PARSONS

2019 FINISH: SEVENTH (6-1-11)

Last year’s seventh-placed finish was comfortably Mansfield’s best during the past five years, but feathers have since been shed within the Eagles’ camp ahead of the beckoning campaign.

With Melbourne calling, Emily Hutchins’ decision to step down after serving the A-grade side from 2017 to 2019 has left duties to Dempsey Parsons, a figure new to the coaching game.

“I am very fresh; I have previously had captaincy roles but I have had quite a lot of mentoring from Greg and Jade Heinrich and am really excited to get into it,” Parsons said.

“We had such a fantastic side last year; it was great to have a team which had the chance to play together with each other for a few years.

“That is one thing we have struggled with at Mansfield, being a country town; we lose a lot of 18-year-olds to university and Melbourne, so it is all about getting them to come back.”

Along with Hutchins’ departure, Mansfield’s Melbourne-based trio of Samantha Nunan, Madeline Smith and Jess Walker won’t feature in Eagles colours this year, meaning homegrown talent will lead the line-up for 2020.

“A big thing for the side this year will be focusing on our locals, some will have a big step-up ahead,” she said.

“We have a lot of young faces out of last year’s under-17s who will play A-grade, and all of them will be wanting a spot in the team.

“It will be a real building year for us, we will be a fresh side with a lot of new individuals.”

Latest articles

Rugby

Storm wait on Vic’s chief health officer

Victoria’s sports minister says a decision on whether Melbourne can train or play NRL in the city will likely be left with Victoria’s chief health officer.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Warriors can’t guarantee NRL player buy-in

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney is unsure if all of his players have the appetite to spend months away from loved ones to compete in the NRL.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Exclusive NRL rights could boost Nine

The NRL, Nine Network, and Fox Sports will hold crucial crisis talks on Thursday as they attempt to forge ahead with plans to resume the league season in May.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Best Battles | Round two

The last time the Shepparton Swans and Mooroopna met Princess Park’s finest won for the first time in 630 days

Shepparton News
Sport

GVL Trivia - Test your knowledge

Watch the GVL social media pages throughout the week for more on the questions, with the answers to be published in Friday’s News

Tyler Maher
Sport

State government ban keeps golfers off the course

Golf courses remain shut under the Victorian Government’s stage three COVID-19 restrictions — but many district golfers are up in arms as clubs in other states continue to operate. While Golf Australia initially recommended all clubs close...

Alex Mitchell