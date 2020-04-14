Sport

State government ban keeps golfers off the course

By Alex Mitchell

No-go zone: Golf clubs will remain looking this empty under Victoria's state of emergency.

Golf courses remain shut under the Victorian Government's stage three COVID-19 restrictions — but many district golfers are up in arms as clubs in other states continue to operate.

While Golf Australia initially recommended all clubs close until April 13, the upgrade to stage three restrictions included a shutdown of all non-essential activities, which along with things like fishing, hunting, boating and camping, included golf.

But while Victoria's courses have shut their gates, clubs in other states remain open, leaving many feeling Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ decision lacks common sense, with exercise and public gatherings of two people still allowed under the restrictions.

But Andrews, ironically an avid golfer, doubled down last week after calls to allow clubs to reopen, citing the sport as a specific example of a leisure activity needing to be foregone to stop coronavirus’ spread.

“No-one likes playing golf more than I do, no-one. You don't need to play golf. You might want to play golf, but you don't need to play golf,” the premier said.

“And no round of golf is worth someone's life. That's the key point here.

“Victorians, as frustrating as this is, I think they appreciate that if we have 1000 exemptions then we don't have rules any more. If we have 500 or 1000 exemptions, then the rules don't mean anything any more.

“I know I'm asking a lot of Victorians. I'm asking them to not partake in the things that they are passionate about, the things that they love. Everyone has got loved ones, too, and we've got to protect them. And no round of golf is worth someone dying.”

Before the state-wide closure, Victorian golf clubs had implemented a number of measures to mitigate the risk of infection; these included removing flags from holes, limiting groups to two members, removing rakes and sand buckets and closing pro shops.

While acknowledging the need for governments to limit potential exposure as best they can, local golfer Jason Welsh, who is a member at Shepparton and Mooroopna golf clubs, called for a common-sense compromise.

“(The) sad reality is there is absolutely no medical evidence to support this decision (to close all clubs),” Welsh said.

“Honestly, I've got more chance of becoming infected collecting junk mail from my letter box. How come every other state is playing under the modified rules?

“It's torture seeing people walking around lakes, riding bikes and pushing prams. Nobody seems to have a problem with these types of activities, why golf? Please somebody give me a logical explanation.”

The Victorian Government's state of emergency, initially scheduled to expire on Monday, has been extended until May 11, with clubs expected to remain shut until at least this time.

