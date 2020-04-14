Netball Association Champs and State Titles cancelled

Netball Victoria has announced all Association Championships and State Titles have been cancelled due to coronavirus.

In a statement yesterday, the sport's governing body said the safety of players, officials and spectators was at the forefront of its thinking.

“Due to the current situation our sport and the wider community is facing in response to COVID-19, Netball Victoria has made the difficult decision to cancel two of our most significant competitions; Association Championships and State Titles,” the statement said.

“We believe it is necessary to make this decision now rather than in coming months. With community netball currently suspended, and uncertainty around a return date, our priority is on the health and safety of our netball community.

“We believe our focus should remain on supporting grassroots netball and ensuring local netball competitions return stronger than ever.



“Netball Victoria’s general manager of netball development, Angela Banbury, said that whilst cancelling two of our flagship events is disappointing, she believes it is the right decision for the health and safety of our community.''

Banbury said the decision had been difficult for all involved at Netball Victoria and it would be difficult for the netball community to hear.

“We are however committed to providing alternative competitions and opportunities for our members in the later part of 2020,” Banbury said.

“The Netball Victoria board have also endorsed a suspension to our current Talent Academy and State Team selection policy.

“This will allow Netball Victoria to review our talent identification processes to ensure our future pathway programs remain strong.

“We will continue to work hard, communicate with our affiliates and plan how we can best get netball competitions back up and running as soon as possible.”