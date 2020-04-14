Sport

Netball Association Champs and State Titles cancelled

By Brayden May

Netball Association Championships 2019: The Goulburn Valley League's Open side celebrates the victory. Photo by: Grant Treeby

1 of 1

Netball Victoria has announced all Association Championships and State Titles have been cancelled due to coronavirus.

In a statement yesterday, the sport's governing body said the safety of players, officials and spectators was at the forefront of its thinking.

“Due to the current situation our sport and the wider community is facing in response to COVID-19, Netball Victoria has made the difficult decision to cancel two of our most significant competitions; Association Championships and State Titles,” the statement said.

“We believe it is necessary to make this decision now rather than in coming months. With community netball currently suspended, and uncertainty around a return date, our priority is on the health and safety of our netball community.

“We believe our focus should remain on supporting grassroots netball and ensuring local netball competitions return stronger than ever.

“Netball Victoria’s general manager of netball development, Angela Banbury, said that whilst cancelling two of our flagship events is disappointing, she believes it is the right decision for the health and safety of our community.''

Banbury said the decision had been difficult for all involved at Netball Victoria and it would be difficult for the netball community to hear.

“We are however committed to providing alternative competitions and opportunities for our members in the later part of 2020,” Banbury said.

“The Netball Victoria board have also endorsed a suspension to our current Talent Academy and State Team selection policy.

“This will allow Netball Victoria to review our talent identification processes to ensure our future pathway programs remain strong.

“We will continue to work hard, communicate with our affiliates and plan how we can best get netball competitions back up and running as soon as possible.”

Latest articles

Opinion

Don’t break the shackles, stay home

It is two weeks into April and Greater Shepparton has recorded only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in that time. According to the federal Department of Health, the number of new cases across the country is decreasing on most days. Although it is...

James Bennett
Opinion

I was educated at home - and I turned out okay

I have a secret. A dark secret that, for some, conjures up stereotypes of socks-and-sandals, violin lessons and disturbingly long hair. That’s right, I was home-schooled. From Prep to Year 12, to be precise. Twelve long years where I didn’t once...

Charmayne Allison
Opinion

A good book is a gift you can open again and again

It’s a memoir by American essayist and critic Vivian Gornick called Unfinished Business: Notes of a Chronic Re-Reader

Sandy Lloyd

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Best Battles | Round two

The last time the Shepparton Swans and Mooroopna met Princess Park’s finest won for the first time in 630 days

Shepparton News
Sport

GVL Trivia - Test your knowledge

Watch the GVL social media pages throughout the week for more on the questions, with the answers to be published in Friday’s News

Tyler Maher
Sport

Katandra’s David Teague having busy time coaching Carlton

David Teague’s bizarre first full season as Carlton coach is continuing to take shape, with the Katandra product marshalling his young troops via correspondence. While building relationships as a new head honcho would be tough at the best of...

Alex Mitchell