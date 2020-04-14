Sport

Hopes new coach will see Euroa bounce back in GVNL

By Shepparton News

1 of 1

EUROA

CO-COACHES: SARAH TERNES AND EMMA CLIGNETT

2019 FINISH: 12th (1-17)

Fuelled by a couple of disheartening years occupying the foot of the Goulburn Valley League table, Euroa’s latest coaching coup will hope to see the side take flight in 2020.

Sarah Ternes and Emma Clignett take over the reins from Leanne Hamlyn, bringing with them a host of knowledge within the local netballing sector.

Sporting an illustrious resume which includes a role with the esteemed AFL Goulburn Murray Junior Netball academy, Clignett will hold the clipboard next to Ternes, who makes the jump from coaching Euroa’s B-grade side in 2019.

“I am really looking forward to taking the step up alongside Emma, she is a very experienced coach and I will learn a lot from her,” Ternes said.

“This season we will be looking to build a positive culture and get girls really enjoying their netball.”

Having kept hold of the nucleus of its playing contingent, Euroa has added talent in the form of Amelia Unthank and Bree Poole, A-grade netballers from the Ovens and Murray League.

Unthank will enter Magpie country offering versatility, having excelled in both midcourt and defence for North Albury, while Poole, the 2018 O&M Rising Star Medallist, will likely impress coming to Euroa off the back of a lively year in offence for Albury Tigers.

“(Those signings) will mean more depth for us,” Ternes said.

“Hopefully we can hold onto our juniors and reclaim Euroa locals, because that is very important for us.

“The goal is to get a few more wins on the board than last year and try and compete with some of the Shepparton sides.”

Latest articles

Opinion

Don’t break the shackles, stay home

It is two weeks into April and Greater Shepparton has recorded only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in that time. According to the federal Department of Health, the number of new cases across the country is decreasing on most days. Although it is...

James Bennett
Opinion

I was educated at home - and I turned out okay

I have a secret. A dark secret that, for some, conjures up stereotypes of socks-and-sandals, violin lessons and disturbingly long hair. That’s right, I was home-schooled. From Prep to Year 12, to be precise. Twelve long years where I didn’t once...

Charmayne Allison
Opinion

A good book is a gift you can open again and again

It’s a memoir by American essayist and critic Vivian Gornick called Unfinished Business: Notes of a Chronic Re-Reader

Sandy Lloyd

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Best Battles | Round two

The last time the Shepparton Swans and Mooroopna met Princess Park’s finest won for the first time in 630 days

Shepparton News
Sport

GVL Trivia - Test your knowledge

Watch the GVL social media pages throughout the week for more on the questions, with the answers to be published in Friday’s News

Tyler Maher
Sport

Katandra’s David Teague having busy time coaching Carlton

David Teague’s bizarre first full season as Carlton coach is continuing to take shape, with the Katandra product marshalling his young troops via correspondence. While building relationships as a new head honcho would be tough at the best of...

Alex Mitchell