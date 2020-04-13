Lindsay Park runner disqualified for prohibited substance

For the second time in a fortnight, Euroa-based stable Lindsay Park has found itself in hot water.

The powerhouse racing operation — headed by co-trainers David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig — had its third horse disqualified in two weeks after pleading guilty to a Racing New South Wales charge relating to a prohibited substance being found in a sample taken from a horse.

The charge stemmed from a February race meeting at Wagga Wagga, where Lindsay Park-trained maiden winner Madeira Bay was found to have lignocaine in her blood post-race.

Lignocaine, a prohibited substance, is used to treat an irregular heartbeat and can also be used as an anaesthetic for pain relief, but cannot be used on race day.

The Hayes team was slapped with a $4500 fine and the horse was disqualified, having won the February 13 maiden by nearly three lengths.

A Racing NSW statement explained the inquiry, and cited the team's good record as a key reason for the seemingly-light punishment.

“The inquiry was unable to establish the reasons for the detection of lignocaine in the post-race blood sample taken from Madeira Bay,” it read.

“Co-trainers Mr D. Hayes, Mr B. Hayes and Mr T. Dabernig subsequently pleaded guilty to a charge under AR240(2) of having brought Madeira Bay to Wagga Wagga racecourse on Thursday, February 13, 2020 for the purpose of participating in race four, the Maiden Plate 1600 m when a blood sample taken from the filly following it running in and winning that race was found, upon analysis, to contain the prohibited substance lignocaine.

“Having considered relevant matters in respect to penalty including the training partnership’s guilty plea, excellent record and forthright evidence, a fine of $4500 was imposed. The partnership was advised of their rights of appeal.”

Madeira Bay has been retired since, leaving her short career winless after eight starts.

The disqualification follows a separate incident at Bendigo on March 28, when Lindsay Park runners Independent Road and Peidra raced with each other's saddlecloths and jockeys.

Both runners were disqualified, with the team fined $3000.