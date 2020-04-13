Sport

Godolphin star heading to Seymour

By Tyler Maher

Royal links: Queen Elizabeth II presents trainer Charlie Appleby after Blue Point wins the Diamond Jubilee Stakes during the final day of Royal Ascot last year. Blue Point will stand at stud at Seymour this spring. Picture: EPA/Facundo Arrizabalaga.

There's a new stud in town.

Seymour's Northwood Park will be home to Darley Australia stallion Blue Point — set to kick off his southern hemisphere stud career in spring — after the Godolphin star was retired last year following an historic feat.

The son of Shamardal — who currently stands at Kildangan Stud in Ireland — was the first European-bred horse in almost a century to win Group One races the King's Stand and Diamond Jubilee in the same week at Royal Ascot, retiring with 11 wins from 20 starts.

“Blue Point has had a fantastic week and has managed to succeed where many horses have failed in completing this extraordinary double,” trainer Charlie Appleby said after the rare double.

“His Highness Sheikh Mohammed was very much the instigator behind going for the challenge and was delighted when he won as he had been planning this for some time.

“Blue Point is sound and well, but owes us nothing, so we will retire him on a high. He will now enjoy a break over the summer and will then begin his new career at stud.

“He will be missed by everyone in the yard, and I would like to thank the entire team at Moulton Paddocks, without whom none of this would have been possible.

“Blue Point has a fantastic mind, is a natural athlete and was a pleasure to train. I have every confidence he will, like his sire Shamardal, be a huge success as a stallion.”

Microphone and Too Darn Hot will also head to Australia, landing at Kelvinside in NSW.

“Microphone, Blue Point and Too Darn Hot represent true class — these three stallions are absolutely mouth-watering prospects,” Godolphin Australia managing director Vin Cox said.

