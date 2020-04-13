Goulburn Valley products have AFL Evolution 2 ratings revealed

Football's newest video game AFL Evolution 2 has been released as fans look to fill the gap in their lives which has been ripped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

And last week, individual player ratings were revealed online.

To say these ratings raised more than a few eyebrows, would be an understatement — some were simply laughable.

Dustin Martin was deemed the best player in the competition by the game's creators, earning a 97 overall rating out of 100.

But what about the 34 AFL footballers from the Goulburn Valley?

Clayton Oliver was ranked best with a rating of 93, while Tom Hawkins (92) and Steele Sidebottom (91) rounded out the top three.

Remarkably, Lachie Ash (75) has one of the highest ratings among last year's draft crop — beating out number one pick Matt Rowell (68).

Given these strange ratings, gamers will be pleased to know that ratings will be updated regularly.

Goulburn Valley product ratings

Jordon Butts — Adelaide (Shepparton): 69

Brodie Kemp — Carlton (Echuca): 66

Caleb Marchbank — Carlton (Benalla): 77

Flynn Appleby — Collingwood (Cohuna): 72

Jamie Elliott — Collingwood (Euroa): 79

Steele Sidebottom — Collingwood (Tallygaroopna): 91

David Mundy — Fremantle (Seymour): 88

Lachie Schultz — Fremantle (Moama): 69

Tom Hawkins — Geelong (Finley): 92

Esava Ratugolea — Geelong (Cobram): 75

Will Brodie — Gold Coast (Shepparton): 75

Jarrod Harbrow — Gold Coast (Mooroopna): 78

Nick Holman — Gold Coast (Kyabram): 77

Lachie Ash — GWS (Invergordon): 75

Sam Reid — GWS (Echuca): 78

Daniel Howe — Hawthorn (Rennie): 79

Harry Morrison — Hawthorn (Benalla): 75

James Cousins — Hawthorn (Mansfield): 75

Jarman Impey — Hawthorn (Shepparton and Shepparton Swans): 80

Marty Hore — Melbourne (Cohuna): 70

Clayton Oliver — Melbourne (Mooroopna): 93

Jy Simpkin — North Melbourne (Mooroopna): 77

Shaun Atley — North Melbourne (Rochester): 86

Tom Rockliff — Port Adelaide (Benalla): 82

Ollie Wines — Port Adelaide (Echuca): 87

Tom Clurey — Port Adelaide (Katamatite): 79

Todd Marshall — Port Adelaide (Deniliquin): 74

Joe Atley — Port Adelaide (Rochester): 73

Tom Cole — West Coast (Seymour): 76

Alex Keath — Western Bulldogs (Kialla): 73

Will Hayes — Western Bulldogs (Euroa): 68

Sam Lloyd — Western Bulldogs (Deniliquin): 78

Josh Schache — Western Bulldogs (Seymour): 75

Laitham Vandermeer — Western Bulldogs (Mooroopna): 68

The Goulburn Valley team

With the players’ ratings accessible, we attempted to put the players into the team — and there is a couple of shocks.

Alex Keath, who joined the Western Bulldogs in a big deal in the off-season, misses selection altogether.

Meanwhile, Esava Ratugolea will have to shoulder the ruck responsibilities with no true ruckman in the side.

Gold Coast's Will Brodie earned the final position on the bench given his versatility as a big-bodied on-baller.

B: Lachie Ash, Tom Clurey, Tom Cole

HB: Jarrod Harbrow, Caleb Marchbank, Shaun Atley

C: Jarman Impey, Clayton Oliver, Steele Sidebottom

HF: Sam Lloyd, Josh Schache, Tom Rockliff

F: Jy Simpkin, Tom Hawkins, Jamie Elliott

Foll: Esava Ratugolea, Ollie Wines, David Mundy

Bench: Daniel Howe, Sam Reid, Nick Holman, Will Brodie