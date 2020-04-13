Upgrades Ram into action

A nine-year project for the Deniliquin Football Netball Club is in its last stage with construction on the new two-storey club rooms to start shortly.

Stage five of the Rams’ project will include a new fully-renovated kitchen, flooring and an undercover viewing area downstairs with the bar nearby.

The second level will include a covered viewing area on a fully-tiled balcony reaching the fence of the oval.

It has been a long time coming to reach the final stage of the project, but once completed will house "massive" opportunities for the club and Deniliquin residents.

“All of the demolition work from Murray Construction is done and Troy Denbrok and his team are currently just waiting for the steel work to be signed off on before it can begin,” club president Clint Free said.

“From the start of the project back in 2011-12 to now, we are looking at a predicted 16-week build once approved to start.

“Once the building is complete it opens up massive opportunities for the club.

“The upstairs room can be used as a space for hire for corporate functions and business meetings as well as it being used on game day.

“We are hoping that with all of our facilities available, that we will be able to hold future pre-season rounds.

“To celebrate the club's vast memorabilia we are going to set up a trophy case either in the foyer downstairs or upstairs.”

The project has received multiple avenues of funding with $559 000 through Edward River Council from the Stronger Country Communities Fund, $65 000 from AFL NSW and internally through sponsorship and in-club fund raising.

Further allocations were made by Edward River Council through the Stronger Communities Fund towards the wheel chair access lift to the second floor, making the building disabled compliant.

Stage one and two started nearly nine years ago and included the upgrades to the football and netball change rooms as well as the separate male and female umpires rooms, that was funded internally.

Free said he was impressed with the upgrades so far and was hoping to recognise all the stakeholders involved as soon as it's finished.

“We are 100 per cent happy with the plans so far, so much work has gone in from everyone and it will look incredible,” Free said.

“When it's finished we're going to have a grand opening night and have a plaque installed upstairs with all of the contributions and businesses that went in to the construction and funding of the building.

“People will be able to see how the whole construction of the building would have come from all local businesses.”