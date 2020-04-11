Saints welcome back players

Expect to see a strong flavour of junior players experience life at senior level this season at Berrigan.

Incoming coach Natalie Ferguson is looking to lay down the platform for seasons to come by developing the youth this year.

“One of our big focus is to develop the juniors this year,” she said.

“We have got a number of young standouts, like Shae Fenell and Chloe McQualter, so we are just looking to get them to learn and develop alongside our senior players.

“And hopefully we can try to get all our senior sides on the park.”

Ferguson replaces last year’s coach and best-and-fairest winner Rorri Phibbs, who has moved away with her family.

But Ferguson revealed the Saints had welcomed back multiple returning players, with over half a dozen new recruits at the club.

“We have got a couple of players who have moved back which is great,” she said.

“I’m really looking forward to the season ahead and building a strong culture.”

COACH: NATALIE FERGUSON 2019 FINISH: NINTH (5-11)