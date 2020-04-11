New faces to help Blues shine

Picola United is preparing to turn a new leaf this season as they look to continue their ascent up the senior football ladder.

The Blues have signed co-coaches for the upcoming year, with Dave Daniel and Darby Walsh set to share the magnet board in what is a fresh take for the club.

Walsh returns to the Blues after spending a year with Goulburn Valley League outfit the Shepparton Swans.

The return of Walsh – a classy midfielder - has left Daniel and the club excited for the upcoming season ahead.

“Darby comes back after a year with the Swans and we are happy to have him back,” Daniel said.

“He has got a lot of quality leadership skills and is a talented footballer.

“I am really looking forward to working alongside him and it’s great to have him onboard.”

The pair have also brought multiple new faces to the club, which has left Daniel to reveal that the club is primed to climb the ladder.

Headlining the new recruits is former Deniliquin Rovers gun Djaran Whyman, who is set to be solid inclusion into the Blues’ forward line.

“We’ve been really happy with how everything is going so far,” Daniel said.

“It’s exciting to have so many new guys at the club.

“We think with the new players we have and taking into consideration some of the players we have lost, we should be vying for a top-eight spot.

“And hopefully we can challenge for a top-four spot.”

Fast facts

COACH: DARBY WALSH & DAVE DANIEL

2019 FINISH: SEVENTH (7-10)

2019 BEST-AND-FAIREST: BLAKE JORGENSEN

2019 LEADING GOAL-KICKER: DYLAN CUNNINGHAM (23)

GROUND: PICOLA RECREATION RESERVE

NICKNAME: BLUES

IN: Darby Walsh (Shepparton Swans), Djaran Whyman (Deni Rovers), Corey Barrington (Koondrook Barham), Brandon Byrne (Rochester), Mitch Heggart (Shepparton), Joel Thompson (Shepparton)

OUT: Mark Ryan (Tallygaroopna), Tom Hislop (retired), Mathew Crooks (Lake Boga) Luke Jackson, Rhys Varcoe, John Walker