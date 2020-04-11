Sport

Kyabram ready to take the court for 2020 GVNL season

By Shepparton News

Elle Groves.

KYABRAM

COACH: SARA KENT

2019 FINISH: NINTH (5-2-11)

If history is anything to go by, then Kyabram’s recent dormancy may mean something big is brewing at the hangar.

Two ninth place finishes over the previous couple of years might have left heads to be scratched after back-to-back flags in 2016-17, but coach Sara Kent says the club is looking to leave last year’s injury-marred campaign in the past.

Back behind the wheel for a second year, Kent hopes to see the current buoyancy within the camp lift the side, come round one.

“It would certainly be easy to say we were disappointed with our finish last year given all the absences, and injuries definitely took their toll,” Kent said.

“Pre-season has been good so far, it has been pretty full-on but everyone seems to be in good shape at the moment.”

The Bombers have been dealt a hefty blow to their defensive make-up with Ash Mangan set to depart on maternity leave, while fellow bastion Emma Ryan has relocated away from the club.

Attacking threat Holly Butler has also left camp, having traded her dress for Girgarre colours, but the side will be shored up midway through the season with Emma Dunn expected to return from injury.

Kyabram will be further bolstered by Charlotte Long’s move from Moama, meanwhile the re-signing of Elle Groves for another year will provide much-needed depth within the playing group – a factor Kent hopes to see result in a push for a top-six spot.

“The expectation for this year is certainly to finish higher than last year and compete in finals, and I think we are capable,” Kent said.

