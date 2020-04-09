Bulldogs want another flag in the kennel

A magical September performance last year will be long remembered for many supporters and players of Strathmerton’s A-grade netball outfit.

The Bulldogs defied the odds last year and claimed a memorable premiership, despite finishing outside the competition’s top four at the end of the home-and-away season.

Their stunning finals effort involved knocking off minor premiers Tocumwal and top-four outfit Katunga and grand finalists Picola United, to seal the A-grade side’s first flag in five years.

Bulldogs coach Caitlyn Price said she hoped her troops would be able to return to the form that won them the flag, as last year’s hunter now becomes the hunted.

“A lot of clubs will be out to knock us off,” Price said.

“But we will take it week-by-week and try to play like we did last year.

“We have brought a couple in and lost a couple, so the first couple of games will be really working out our structures.

“And we learnt last year all it takes is to play your best netball at the right time of the season.”

The reigning premiers wave goodbye to captain Kelly Laidlaw and Brittany Brunskill, while they welcome Liv Osborne and Sarah Quick to the kennel.

COACH: CAITLYN PRICE 2019 FINISH: PREMIER (14-6)