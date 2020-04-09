Sport

Bulldogs want another flag in the kennel

By Aydin Payne

1 of 1

A magical September performance last year will be long remembered for many supporters and players of Strathmerton’s A-grade netball outfit.

The Bulldogs defied the odds last year and claimed a memorable premiership, despite finishing outside the competition’s top four at the end of the home-and-away season.

Their stunning finals effort involved knocking off minor premiers Tocumwal and top-four outfit Katunga and grand finalists Picola United, to seal the A-grade side’s first flag in five years.

Bulldogs coach Caitlyn Price said she hoped her troops would be able to return to the form that won them the flag, as last year’s hunter now becomes the hunted.

“A lot of clubs will be out to knock us off,” Price said.

“But we will take it week-by-week and try to play like we did last year.

“We have brought a couple in and lost a couple, so the first couple of games will be really working out our structures.

“And we learnt last year all it takes is to play your best netball at the right time of the season.”

The reigning premiers wave goodbye to captain Kelly Laidlaw and Brittany Brunskill, while they welcome Liv Osborne and Sarah Quick to the kennel.

COACH: CAITLYN PRICE 2019 FINISH: PREMIER (14-6)

Latest articles

World

NZ claiming victory in coronavirus fight

New Zealand will consider dropping its lockdown arrangements on April 20, two days before the restrictions are due to expire.

AAP Newswire
World

China sees slight rise in new virus cases

China has reported 63 new cases of coronavirus, with 61 of those travellers arriving from overseas, bringing the country’s total number to 81,865.

AAP Newswire
World

Speed of virus deaths shock US doctors

The number of coronavirus cases in New York is approaching 150,000, as authorities warn the state’s official death tally may understate the true number.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Best Battles | New series to fill the sporting void

Although football is – like almost all other sports – on a long hiatus, the MMG sports team has decided there is no reason we cannot still report on the matches which were scheduled to happen, but with a twist of course. Best Battles takes you to the most important duel, result or individual performance between the teams in recent memory.

Shepparton News
Sport

Bowls | Changes to divisions and regions imminent

The winds of change are blowing strongly for lawn bowls in Victoria, with overhauls of the current governance systems of the divisions and regions expected by the start of the 2021-22 season. For the Central Goulburn Murray Bowls Region &mdash...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Shepparton cycling family star at recent national championships

The trophy cabinet at the family home of Brad and Rhianon Norton is bursting at the seams after another successful outing for the star cycling duo. Shepparton’s two-wheel speedsters dominated last month’s Masters Track Nationals, which were snuck in...

Aydin Payne