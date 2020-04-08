Sport

Moyle returns home to Echuca cricket

By Andrew Johnston

Back to the future: Shaun Hona and Brendan Moyle of Echuca celebrate a wicket during the Goulburn Murray Cricket T20 grand final between Echuca and Kyabram Fire Brigade. Moyle will return to his beloved club next season. Photo Luke Hemer.

There was never a question if Brendan Moyle would be back at Echuca Cricket Club.

It was simply a question of when.

“I spent half of my life around the cricket club,” Moyle said.

“It's been a huge part of who I am today, as a person and as a player. They gave me the opportunity not only to play for Echuca, but for GMC and Northern Rivers.”

In the end, 2020-21 is when Moyle will return to his club, after a new job at Rochester Secondary School brought him back home.

“I moved away for university,” he said.

“For my first year I traveled back and forth to play, but it was difficult to do that every week, so I spent a few seasons playing the majority of my cricket in Ballarat.

“Fortunately, my job has provided me with the opportunity to come back and play with the club I love. I always wanted to get back and play here again, and thankfully the opportunity has presented itself now to be back.”

Described as "a top order batsman (some would argue a fine all-rounder)" by Echuca in a Facebook post welcoming him back to the club, Moyle will be a key inclusion as the men in green and white push to get back into the top four.

And Moyle has high hopes for what the club can do next.

“I've had a lot of conversations with people around the club, and there is a feeling that we are tracking in a really good direction,” he said.

“From a social side, we're in a great place, we all have a great relationship, but on field we all have the same ambitions. We want to play finals this year in every level, and everyone is buying into that idea.

“We will have a few things to tweak to get everything right, but we have started to get these things in order now so that we can be ready the second we start.”

The club has also announced the return of two-time league medallist Taylor Beard, and the recommitment of A-grade captain Matt Hinks.

