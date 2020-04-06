Basic exercises to keep you moving

Gyms are closed, boot camp is cancelled, and people are spending more time at home, but taking time to focus on yourself is an important part of improving your health.

Whether your desire to get moving is about maintaining your fitness level or just trying to incorporate some more exercise in your life getting started can be the hardest thing.

Why not test out these exercises from the comfort of your own home.

Squats

Keeping your knees in line with your toes and your chest out, slowly bend your knees until your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Squeezing through your glutes, push through the heels of your feet and return to your original position.

Make harder: Jump squats.

Make easier: Use a chair and squat until you hit the edge of the chair.

Push-ups

Squeezing your glutes and engaging your core, keeping your back and hips level, bend your elbows and lower your chest down, keeping your body straight.

Slowly straighten your elbows and return to the original position.

Make harder: Add a clap or alternating shoulder taps after each push-up.

Make easier: Do push-ups on your knees or against a wall

Glute bridges

Lie on the floor with your feet slightly apart.

Focusing on squeezing through your glutes, raise your hips off the ground until your knees, hips and shoulders form a straight line. Keeping your abs and glutes activated, slowly lower your hips back to the starting position.

Make harder: Raise a single leg in the air. Do 10 reps and then swap legs.

Chest stretch

Place your arm against a wall with your elbow shoulder height and step forward.

The stretch should be felt through your chest and shoulder and is particularly beneficial for office workers who spend a lot of time behind a desk.