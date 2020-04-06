Sport

Basic exercises to keep you moving

By Shepparton News

Aquamoves health and well-being work group officer Carien Hesselberg demonstrates how to do a squat.

1 of 4

Aquamoves health and well-being work group officer Carien Hesselberg demonstrates a chest stretch.

2 of 4

Aquamoves health and well-being work group officer Carien Hesselberg demonstrates how to do glute bridges.

3 of 4

Aquamoves health and well-being work group officer Carien Hesselberg demonstrates how to do a push up.

4 of 4

Gyms are closed, boot camp is cancelled, and people are spending more time at home, but taking time to focus on yourself is an important part of improving your health.

Whether your desire to get moving is about maintaining your fitness level or just trying to incorporate some more exercise in your life getting started can be the hardest thing.

Why not test out these exercises from the comfort of your own home.

Squats

Keeping your knees in line with your toes and your chest out, slowly bend your knees until your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Squeezing through your glutes, push through the heels of your feet and return to your original position.

Make harder: Jump squats.

Make easier: Use a chair and squat until you hit the edge of the chair.

Push-ups

Squeezing your glutes and engaging your core, keeping your back and hips level, bend your elbows and lower your chest down, keeping your body straight.

Slowly straighten your elbows and return to the original position.

Make harder: Add a clap or alternating shoulder taps after each push-up.

Make easier: Do push-ups on your knees or against a wall

Glute bridges

Lie on the floor with your feet slightly apart.

Focusing on squeezing through your glutes, raise your hips off the ground until your knees, hips and shoulders form a straight line. Keeping your abs and glutes activated, slowly lower your hips back to the starting position.

Make harder: Raise a single leg in the air. Do 10 reps and then swap legs.

Chest stretch

Place your arm against a wall with your elbow shoulder height and step forward.

The stretch should be felt through your chest and shoulder and is particularly beneficial for office workers who spend a lot of time behind a desk.

Latest articles

News

Coronavirus Update

On Monday, April 6 Moira Shire has 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases while the Federation Council area remains at seven. The total number of coronavirus cases in Victoria is 1158 (an increase of 23 from yesterday) and in NSW there are a total 2,637...

Yarrawonga Chronicle
News

Coronavirus update

On Friday, April 3 Moira Shire and the Federation Council area both have seven confirmed COVID-19 cases each. The total number of coronavirus cases in Victoria is 1085 (an increase of 49 from yesterday) and in NSW there are a total 2,389 confirmed...

Yarrawonga Chronicle
News

Huge saleyards $8m grant application

Roofing to cover an area of 19,000sqm of the existing Corowa Saleyards facility is a highlight of Federation Council’s ‘Growing Local Economies’ $7,952,332 grant application to the NSW State Government. Total cost of the project – the many...

Robert Muir

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Best Battles | New series to fill the sporting void

Although football is – like almost all other sports – on a long hiatus, the MMG sports team has decided there is no reason we cannot still report on the matches which were scheduled to happen, but with a twist of course. Best Battles takes you to the most important duel, result or individual performance between the teams in recent memory.

Shepparton News
Sport

GV players impacted by Northern Blues folding

VFL club Northern Blues has folded after AFL affiliate Carlton ended its relationship with it, impacting a number of local footballers past and present. With coronavirus forcing AFL clubs to slash their expenditure, Carlton announced Thursday it...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Shepparton cycling family star at recent national championships

The trophy cabinet at the family home of Brad and Rhianon Norton is bursting at the seams after another successful outing for the star cycling duo. Shepparton’s two-wheel speedsters dominated last month’s Masters Track Nationals, which were snuck in...

Aydin Payne