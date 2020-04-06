Shepparton shooter not one for girly trappings

Vogue, New Idea, Women's Weekly — These are the titles that usually spring to mind for most women when thinking of a magazine.

However the same can't be said for Emma Cox who describes herself as"not your typical girly girl".

A clay target shooter of the highest calibre, the primary school teacher left the confines of her classroom to compete in the double trap event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, emerging from Brisbane’s Belmont Shooting Centre with a silver medal around her neck.

Her sterling success did not come without tribulation, however, according to Cox.

“Unfortunately, during selection I had my foot run over by a buggy and was in a moon boot for most of the selection, and I also came down with pneumonia for the last half of it,” Cox said.

“In the actual event I was a few targets in front, then the conditions changed to flash targets where they wound up the traps quicker, and it was just a lack of experience which cost me as they don’t have those out in the country.

“I was really stoked to come away with the silver with my dad as coach, seeing as I sort of winged it for most of the way — it was a big family achievement.”

Cox first took a shot at the sport on a family outing, discovering that a natural talent for gripping the stock was somewhat hereditary.

“Most of Dad’s side of the family are hunters, so when I turned 12 he took me out to shoot clay targets, and we found out that I was pretty good,” she said.

“He is a good shot. He never went as far as I did, but he is a good all-round shooter and he has supported me from when I was a junior up until where I am now.”

Having since put her nose to the grindstone with her father by her side, the Mooroopna resident has made a name for herself as a fierce competitor in a largely male-dominated sport.

And while many women could easily be intimidated by the lack of feminine influence out on the shooting range, Cox feels just as comfortable grasping the 12-gauge in the presence of men.

In fact, she thrives on it.

“Even though it is a male-dominated sport, what is really good about shooting at a domestic level is that women get to compete in their grades with the men,” she said.

“I was actually the first woman to ever captain the Australian Glenn Cup team that competed against New Zealand. It was a five-person team, me and four men.

“I enjoy competing against the men and I think it is one of the reasons why I have been successful in the sport.”

Away from the shooting range, Cox’s other passion involves helping young students hit targets of their own at Undera Primary School.

“I bring up my experiences when teaching kids about resilience; in my first world cup I came fourth and missed a few targets at the end and let a few people down,” she said.

“I ask the kids if I should have given up, and then I show them the video of me winning gold at the next world cup.

“The school is incredibly supportive of my sporting career; I didn’t study a bachelor at university — I always knew I wanted to be a primary or secondary school teacher.”

And when she isn’t leading the next generation or exercising her trigger finger, Cox likes to unwind with a different sort of crash-bang by performing with Rushworth Concert Band.

“I am not your typical girly girl,” she said with a laugh.