Youth Academy - Gerald Corbo

In Tatura Soccer Club’s entirety, one man remains as the sole Ibis to defy the odds and fly to the top of the national footballing pyramid — Vince Lia. In the years since, supporters have been crying out for its next generational player, and they may have just found it in 14-year-old Gerald Corbo. A scholarly midfielder who demonstrates articulation in all areas of play, whispers of déjà vu have echoed around the traps with Corbo striking an alarming likeness to the Adelaide United great. The Youth Academy scouts sat down with Corbo to discuss what sort of carnage he will be causing in parks throughout the state in seasons to come.

G’d up from the feet up

Ever since proving he could hold his own as a four-year-old mixing it with company three times his senior, the handwriting was on the wall for Corbo to ball. Last year he could be found bossing it from box to box in Moreland City colours or pinging passes for the Victoria state side, with “Mini Lia” expressing the kind of quality you just cannot teach.

YA: What sparked your interest in football initially?

GC: When I was young, I got given a soccer shirt by my next door neighbour Fred Zito and then I started playing.

YA: Who have been some of your footballing inspirations you have looked up to?

GC: At Tatura it was Tommy Black (former Ibis import), and then from around the world it would be Lionel Messi. Vinnie Lia has been one as well, especially since he is a midfielder.

YA: Were you always a midfielder, and what about the position do you enjoy the most?

GC: I used to be a striker and when Fernandez (former Tatura coach Oriol Fernandez) came, he turned me into a midfielder, and I have been playing there ever since. I like getting the ball a lot, assisting and trying to create so others can score.

YA: Do you see yourself as more of an attacking or defensive midfielder?

GC: With the Victorian side I have been playing more attacking than here, but at the Suns I have been more defensive. I can play both, but I probably would rather play defensive.

YA: What aspects of your own game are you working on at the moment?

GC: Probably working on once I get the ball, trying to play straightaway and knowing where I am going to play. Trying to paint a picture before I receive the ball.

YA: Has there been a particular piece of advice you have received from a coach or otherwise that has really stood out to you?

GC: Always keep scanning, get on the half-turn so you know where everything is so you can play forward quickly.

YA: You spent some time at Moreland City last year, how did you find it?

GC: It was pretty good, a different community and different people to meet. I didn’t really know anyone, so it was good to meet new people.

YA: What were the main differences you encountered switching from the country to the city?

GC: It was more professional, you had to make sure you were on time for training and wear the correct uniform. It was more professional down there than here. I got better, obviously playing against Melbourne clubs and that.

YA: You have been involved in the age-grade Victoria set up for a while and have been to Coffs Harbour tournaments, what has that been like?

GC: It was good to play against people who are possibly going to play for Australia and A-League clubs. The intensity is very high, and you need to be quick on your feet against those players, especially when you are in the midfield.

Prodigal Sun

Corbo’s junket in the city put him on the map, but with designs on making the big league means the Goulburn Valley gun is back to wreak havoc in the 3630. The brains trust of the Suns’ under-16s outfit, the string-pulling assets he provides has proved invaluable since returning to the Theatre of Dreams, where he is currently expediting his trip to the top by rubbing shoulders with the big boys.

YA: What brought you back to the Suns?

GC: When I went to Coffs Harbour with the Vic side, they interviewed everyone, and said to get better I needed to be playing an age-group higher — and in Melbourne you just play your own age-group. They said it would be best for me to come back here.

YA: How has your time back at the Suns been so far?

GC: It has been good so far, there has been a lot less travelling and I know everyone here. It has been going all right, we have had two wins and a couple of losses, but I think we need to keep trying and we’ll get there.

YA: You have a former professional in Shane Dunne for a coach this year, what do you hope to get out of him?

GC: He is pretty good; he knows his stuff. I think he will teach me a lot this year because he is also a midfielder. He wants me to get on the ball, play out wide, that sort of stuff.

YA: As a 14-year-old playing in the under-16 side, do you notice your age much?

GC: You can see how all the players are bigger and stronger, I’m not big like them. It is challenging, you need to play quick, so you don’t get bodied off the ball.

Tiki-taka

YA: What has been your favourite footballing moment?

GC: Probably scoring the winner against New Zealand, it was in a GV Suns mini tournament. It was 1-1, the ball comes into the box and I volleyed it in.

YA: What has been your least favourite footballing moment?

GC: Getting a red card last year. The first one, I got hit in the head and pushed a kid, the linesman sent me off. The second one I swore at the ref.

YA: Who is your footballing idol?

GC: Right now, it would be Bruno Fernandes. He is a ball-playing number 10 and I look up to him because he is creative.

YA: What is your favourite team?

GC: Manchester United. I have been supporting them since I was young.

YA: What is next for you in terms of football?

GC: Hopefully go back down to Melbourne again and get picked up by an A-League club or a big NPL side so I can improve. (I will) try to get scouted either with the TIDC (Talent Identification Development Centre), Vic or with the Suns.

Youth Academy is an ongoing investigation into the Goulburn Valley’s footballing wonderkids. Each week we will profile an upcoming talent who has been capturing the attention of the local footballing scene.

Liam’s Last Word

After witnessing Corbo’s all-round ability as a midfielder, it seems as if his tactical makeup is akin to some sort of freakish footballing Frankenstein. Xavi’s brain, Busquets’ positioning, Gattuso’s passion and Zidane’s playmaking ability. A shuddering thought for opposing markers.