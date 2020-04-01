Sport

Councils offer support to clubs battling coronavirus financial impact

By Alex Mitchell

The great Deakin Reserve.

1 of 1

 District councils are getting behind the region's sporting clubs as the coronavirus crisis threatens to badly damage them financially.

As clubs begin to forecast what financial impact missing matches — or even an entire season — would have, many will now have one less cost after multiple councils opted to waive rent fees for sporting groups.

The Greater Shepparton City and Moira Shire councils have done that, citing a need to financially assist the organisations while unable to use the facilities, while Campaspe Shire remains assessing how it can best support its clubs.

In announcing rent fees for community and sporting groups on council-owned land and grounds would be waived from March 1 to June 30, City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah said council had an obligation to support local sport.

“Council is determined to assist local community and business through this pandemic, which of course includes our sporting clubs and organisations,” she said.

“A Stage One Greater Shepparton Economic Response to COVID-19 package was announced at Tuesday night’s ordinary council meeting. The package includes a suite of measures to ease the financial pressure on members of the community and businesses.

“Many of our sporting groups are run by volunteers, and it is crucial we help these volunteers through this pandemic.”

Abdullah continued, calling for affected sporting clubs to fight their way through undoubtedly tough times.

“Greater Shepparton’s sporting clubs are a huge part of the region’s identity and, while we hope this may ease some of the financial burden on these clubs, it will unfortunately not solve all of the problems COVID-19 brings,” she said.

“Our community will make it through this, and when we do, our sporting teams, competitions and groups will play a huge role in helping our region recover.

“Council will continue to work with all aspects of the community to help Greater Shepparton through to the other side.”

Moira Shire Mayor Libro Mustica said his council would also help sporting organisations through the pandemic.

“In response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our communities, Moira Shire council is committed to helping customers, ratepayers and businesses throughout the shire who are facing financial hardship,” he said.

“The COVID-19 Financial Hardship Policy is just one of many initiatives we are putting in place which will apply to all rateable properties in the shire.

“We are not charging user fees to the various sporting groups and clubs whose playing seasons have been affected by this continuing crisis.”

Campaspe Shire Council chief executive Declan Moore said "a report will be presented to a council meeting in the coming months to consider the impact on clubs and organisations and what support or relief might be made available to them".

Latest articles

News

Peter Walsh calls for a stronger focus on locals

LEADER of The Nationals and Member for Murray Plains Peter Walsh has called on the Victorian Government to prioritise local people in the making of emergency care packs to assist those isolating as a result of COVID-19.

Riverine Herald
News

Drug court comes to regional Victoria

PEOPLE in Echuca who face drug-related criminal charges may soon avoid prison sentences with the expansion of Drug Court into regional Victorian cities of Ballarat and Shepparton. Drug court is a diversion program consisting of two parts...

Cassandra Power
News

Annie Vickers not in breach of Local Government Act

AN INVESTIGATION has found Campaspe Shire councillor Annie Vickers was not in breach of the Local Government Act after allegedly failing to declare conflicts of interest. The matter was discussed at the most recent council meeting after the Local...

Lachlan Durling

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Pandemic proving no threat for swim star Col Pearse

CITIUS, altius, fortius. That most elusive of demands for all Olympians – faster, higher, stronger. But country kid Col Pearse is rewriting the manual. Vestibulum, accommodant, superare. His personal mantra after the heartbreaking setback of...

Andrew Johnston
Sport

Send in your home sporting activities

With all sporting codes in an almost complete lockdown, the Shepparton News sports team wants to know how you are keeping active in your homes or your backyards. Whether it be family indoor cricket, soccer with your dog or endless hours of wall...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Saints working on new game plan

JOINED LEAGUE: 1896 TO 1946, 1998 TO PRESENT NICKNAME: SAINTS GROUND: BENALLA SHOWGROUNDS COACH: JAKE PALLPRATT PRESIDENT: LLOYD JOHNSON PREMIERSHIPS: 1940, 2015 MORRISON MEDALLISTS: T. PASQUALI (1999), R. PRIEST (2008 JOINT), L. MORGAN (2013), W...

Meg Saultry