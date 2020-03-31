Sport

Kyabram tennis trio wins two premierships in one day

By Brayden May

Top that: Natasha Dodos, Mitchell Dodos and Tom Bruhn won two premierships in one day.

Some of us can only dream of winning a premiership during our lifetime.

But Kyabram trio Tom Bruhn, Mitch Dodos and Natasha Dodos are on cloud nine after winning two in a single day.

Their stunning day started with Kyabram Lawn Tennis Club Red's grand final against KLTC White in Kyabram District Tennis Association.

Red was in devastating form on the day and recorded a 6-41 to 2-35 win.

But there wasn't too much time for celebrations for Bruhn and the Dodos siblings as they hit the road for Tatura Lawn Tennis Club.

Awaiting them and their Kyabram Kamikaze teammates was a Goulburn Murray Lawn Tennis Association final against Tongala.

Despite entering the match as underdog, Kamikaze prevailed.

And Dee Ann Dodos was there every step of the way.

“The kids did an amazing job to play so well throughout the day,” Dee Ann, who is the mother of Mitch and Natasha, said.

“Winning the senior final is a remarkable achievement considering it was their first year in adult competition.

“We're all incredibly proud of what they've achieved this season. We're looking forward to seeing them play together again.”

While Dee Ann admitted any premiership was special, she said this one had extra meaning.

“Mitch and Tom have been friends since they were born, their birthdays are four weeks apart,” she said.

“This season was the first time all three kids have had the chance to play together, which has been great to watch.

“It's been a great way for our families to continue a great friendship.”

