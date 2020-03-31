Lawn bowls | Nichols stepping back from coaching at East

East Shepparton Bowls Club is on the hunt for a new club coach.

The Goulburn Valley Bowls Division outfit has been led by Daniel Nichols for the past two seasons, but is looking to bring a new mentor into the fold.

Nichols — who oversaw East's first foray into a division one grand final and the establishment of a new undercover green at the club — will stay on as a player.

Although like many his work is quiet at the moment, it is the commitments he will have during the bowls season that have forced his hand to step back from the head coaching role.

“I reckon once this all dies down then bowls season will be up and running and my job will be back to normal,” Nichols said.

“I love the club to bits and I'm staying on as a bowler, but with my commitments with work, I probably can't get there two nights a week.

“If you're only training officially Tuesday and Thursday night and I as coach can't be there one of the days I'm really letting the members down.

“My coaching career is certainly not over, but I've learnt a lot over the past two years, it's been a good ride.”

Nichols hopes a new coach — who can be almost a permanent fixture at the club — will help deliver success across the divisions.

“I think the club actually needs someone to be there all the time,” he said.

“We've got three carpets now and obviously one of them is the new undercover green, so we'll be trying to run a lot more tournaments.

“The best thing is that people are going to be there every day, it's always going to be busy.

“The big new scoreboard can turn into a TV, so you can watch the footy or cricket and have a few beers while you're having a roll-up as a team.

“So if you're a member at East Shepp you're really going to be reaping the benefits.”

Applications for the coaching position — which can be made to [email protected] or [email protected] — close on May 31, with Nichols flagging a great season ahead for the club.

“I just know that East Shepp is going to be going places,” he said.

“There's a great bunch of people and a great bunch of workers at the club as well who put so much time and effort into the club.

“We're looking forward to strengthening the teams across the board and hopefully snaring a premiership or two next season.”