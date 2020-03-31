Holman shares top end experience

Tom Holman loved his Darwin football experience.

The four times Kyabram premiership player recently returned from his first season in the Darwin-based Northern Territory Football League, an experience he described as ‘‘interesting and enjoyable''.

Taking up a suggestion from Tatura footballer Sean Martin, who played previously in Darwin, Holman found himself in the northern city just a week after being hailed as one of the heroes in Kyabram’s 2019 premiership win against Echuca.

‘‘I got to talk to Southern Districts coach Shannon Rusca about playing up there with them and it just went from there,” Holman said.

‘‘I had friends living in Stuart Park on the outskirts of the city in Darwin and it worked in well as I stayed with them.’’

Holman also gained employment with the giant betting company Sportsbet while in Darwin which he described as a job and an experience, but something he wouldn’t like to make a career out of.

He said this employment also enforced a conclusion there must be better alternatives than trying to pick racing winners to survive.

Holman found himself back on the playing arena within three weeks of last season’s Goulburn Valley League grand final, slotting into full-back for Southern Districts where he quickly made an impression. Not only with his new teammates, but also rival clubs.

One rival coach claimed he was among the superior backmen in the competition in the old fashion defender mould.

One of the first players to greet him on his arrival at Southern Districts was former Kyabram player Sam Smith.

Smith played for the Bombers in the 2015 season and finished fourth in the Morrison Medal that year.

Holman said unfortunately an ACL injury ruled him out for the recent Darwin season.

One of his Southern District’s teammates was former Richmond and Adelaide player Richard Tambling, the number four AFL draft pick by Richmond in 2004 — the year Kyabram’s Brett Deledio went number one, Tambling four and Buddy Franklin five.

‘‘I’m a Richmond supporter, so I knew who he was. He certainly knows his footy and is a great bloke and mentor. It was great to get to play with him,’’ Holman said.

Former Carlton player Jeff Garlett and Finley’s Ed Barlow were also teammates of Holman’s at Southern Districts.

He labelled Barlow as one of the best players in the Darwin competition.

Holman also struck up friendships with other Northern Victorian and southern Riverina players playing with rival clubs.

‘‘Throughout the season I had contact with Kyle Winter-Irving (Seymour) and Zac Brain (Finley coach) who both ended up played in Nightcliff’s premiership side,’’ Holman said.

He said adapting to the heat was one of the most daunting obstacles he had to overcome playing in Darwin.

‘‘It’s their summer and it’s pretty hot and very draining playing until you adjust a bit. But even then it’s still pretty tough.’’

Holman said games in the Top End were played at a more hectic tempo and were more open than in the GVL, but less physical.

And if Southern Districts played Kyabram in a game who would win?

‘‘That’s a hard question to answer and I wouldn’t really know, but it would be a good close game I think,’’ was his diplomatic reply.

And will he be heading back to Darwin next summer?

‘‘There is that much going on at the moment of course (coronavirus), but if I got the chance I’d certainly like to go back for another season.’’