Tat Chat | Tatura bowls

Tatura Bowls Club - Year in review.

Goulburn Valley District Bowls were fortunate to get the weekend pennant grand finals completed before the coronavirus pandemic put restrictions and eventual complete cessation on team sports including lawn bowls.

Following the division 1 Matheson Shield played at Tatura on the Sunday between Shepparton Park and Shepparton Golf, restrictions on further team activities came into affect on the following Monday.

Clubs now find facilities in complete shutdown and proposed bowls tournaments, remaining club games and even social bowls prohibited.

This year Tatura Bowls Club had its greens in excellent condition thanks to the hard and dedicated work of greenkeepers John Evans and Jason Carter.

The Tatura grass greens were considered to be of a very high standard and Midweek pennant finals and Weekend pennant finals graced the Tatura facilities each week.

As a result of the club closing down because of the coronavirus pandemic and no further bowls activities taking place on the greens, some club events have failed to be completed.

The Men's 21Up between Michael Stone and John Evans, along with Dot Best meeting Joyce Andrus in the Ladies’ 21Up and Freda Clement in the 100Up have reached the championship finals level, but have been unable to proceed. There is a real possibility that these club games will not be completed this season.

The club's presentation evening was set for this Friday, but with the club "shutdown" and restrictions on the number allowable at gatherings, it will mean evening will not take place.

During the bowls season the following Tatura Bowlers won club or district awards. Tatura Men's Club Champion — Nick Boyd. Ladies Club Champion — Freda Clement. Men's Pairs — Brendon Boyd (S) and Nick Boyd. Mixed Pairs — Nick Tziros and Dot Best. Men's 100Up — Nick Tziros. B-grade Champion — Dave Westin. Two Bowls Singles Champion — Jason Carter. Central Goulburn Murray Men's Novice Singles — Ashley McDonell.

Tatura fielded one side in Midweek pennant and two in Weekend pennant and all made finals, but none were able to take out the ultimate prize.

Midweek Division 2 played in the elimination final against Shepparton Golf, but with a small loss was put out of the finals race. Division 2 Weekend pennant was runner-up to Euroa last year, but fell back one position into third spot with its big loss to Shepparton Golf in the preliminary final. Division 6 East was runner-up to Hill Top last year and found itself again in the runner-up position when it was well beaten by Stanhope in the grand final.

The Boyd brothers Nick and Brendon have been with the club for two years now and with both taking on the skipper roles in Tatura's top side have added some real enthusiasm and vitality to the club on match days and at training. Without a doubt and many members would agree with the scribe, it has been their contribution to the club that has seen Tatura Bowls Club featuring in finals this past two years.

At his stage the Annual General Meeting is still set for Sunday, May 3 from 1 pm. There is a list on the noticeboard for club positions and members are encouraged to nominate or be nominated for any of the many positions required to be filled.

— John Crilly