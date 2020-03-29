Golf clubs remain open despite Covid-19

Sport
Golf clubs remain open despite Covid-19By Alex Mitchell
Goulburn Valley golf clubs are dropping like flies after Golf Australia recommended all facilities be closed as soon as possible until at least April 13.
“It is GA’s recommendation that, based on the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services directive issued as part of the Victorian Government’s stage two restrictions regarding Covid-19, all Victorian golf clubs and facilities should close as soon as practicable until April 13, 2020,” the Golf Australia statement, released Friday, read.
Mooroopna Golf Club shut its doors on Saturday with Hill Top following suit, although the status of Kialla and Shepparton remains unclear.
Kialla posted on its Facebook Saturday morning — after Golf Australia's recommendation — warning social players to take care.
“Kialla Golf Club green fee players play at own risk. Social distancing compulsory. Do not remove flags,” the post read.
Meanwhile, Shepparton announced Friday night its competitive golf would be cancelled, but left the door open for social play.
“After receiving legal advice and after discussions with Golf Australia the Shepparton Golf Club executive has decided to cancel all competition golf, effective immediately,” a statement read.
“There will be no competition (on Saturday) or for the foreseeable future.
“In addition, due to the government restrictions on gatherings and the self-distancing requirements, bookings for social golf will only be permitted as singles unless members live together.”