Golf clubs remain open despite Covid-19

Goulburn Valley golf clubs are dropping like flies after Golf Australia recommended all facilities be closed as soon as possible until at least April 13.

“It is GA’s recommendation that, based on the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services directive issued as part of the Victorian Government’s stage two restrictions regarding Covid-19, all Victorian golf clubs and facilities should close as soon as practicable until April 13, 2020,” the Golf Australia statement, released Friday, read.