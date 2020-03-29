Shepparton-trained pacer pipped on the line in Bathurst group one

A half-head meant the difference of $32 000 for Shepparton-trained pacer Lochinvar Chief on Saturday night.

That was the margin the David Moran-trained and driven pacer was beaten by in the $100 000 Group One Gold Crown final for two-year-old colts and geldings on grand final night of the Bathurst carnival.

Lochinvar Chief was nabbed on the finishing line after a gallant bid to try and lead all the way over the 1730 m trip.

Moran, who got special permission to drive the pacer, was able to hold the lead from barrier two and it was the pacer he had predicted to be the hardest to beat, Tasty Delight, who deprived him of the win on the finishing post.

‘‘My bloke switched off a bit in the home straight when he thought he had it won. He did it a bit in the heat as well, so we’ll have to make adjustments to try and rectify it,’’ Moran said after the race.

Lochinvar Chief started a $1.55 favourite on the strength of his heat win, while the winner was a 6/1 chance.

In defeat Lochinvar Chief still ran a personal best mile rate of 1:54.5 which surpassed his PB heat win effort of 1:55.2.

Lochinvar Chief pocketed $18 000 for running second, while the winner received $50 000.

Due to the coronavirus restrictions on interstate travel, Moran will not be able to attend a meeting in Victoria for 14 days, but can continue preparing his team at the Kialla Raceway complex.