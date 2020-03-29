Sport

Lindsay Park runners disqualified from Bendigo Guineas

By Alex Mitchell

Mix-up: Tom Dabernig copped a slap on the wrist.

Lindsay Park co-trainer Tom Dabernig's pockets are $3000 lighter after a bizarre mix-up at Saturday's Bendigo Guineas.

Two of the stable's starters in the $150 000 race — Indepedent Road and Peidra — were disqualified after a saddling error had the wrong jockeys pilot the horses.

Regan Bayliss had been booked to ride Independent Road and Jye McNeil was to steer Peidra, but each ended up on the other — although it seemingly mattered little as they finished well outside the placings.

An innocuous mistake, starters did not spot the error at their pre-race check, the issue only rising post-race as Dabernig reported it to stewards.

Racing Victoria deputy chief steward Rob Montgomery said while there was no malice behind the mistake, Dabernig still had to pay the price.

“Mr Dabernig came and reported it to us after race eight after one of his staff reported it to him,” he said.

“It was an honest mistake, but a costly one.”

Outside of that, it was a quiet day for the Euroa-based stable, with a second and a third during Saturday's Bendigo card.

Sin To Win ran third in the day's opening race, while Bella Nipotina finished second in race four.

