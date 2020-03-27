Sport

Luck strikes twice for Bears’ fitness coach

By Ed McLeish

Lucky Bear Lotto winner Glenn Archer (left), being shown his winning number 2 by Marcus Boyd, in last week's Bear Lotto.

Sanitary excitement: Marcus Boyd drawing the $500 Bear Lotto.

In his past two visits to the Shepparton Bears Football Club for its Bear Lotto, seniors trainer and fitness guru Glenn Archer has won the $500 draw both times.

Every week at the F J Edwards Social Rooms, the Bear Lotto is drawn; every lotto member puts in $20 each at the start of each year.

Archer said it felt great to be the lucky winner.

“I won it again the week before Christmas — that’s every week I’ve been there,” he said.

The night at Shepparton Football Netball Club included social distancing measures, hand sanitisers, EFTPOS transactions and pink gloves, to ensure the draw complied with government advice.

Archer said his wife, Leeanne, had “probably already” spent the winnings.

If you are feeling lucky and would like to join the Bear Lotto, contact president Will Phillips on 0438 219 612.

