Luck strikes twice for Bears’ fitness coach

Luck strikes twice for Bears’ fitness coachBy Ed McLeish
In his past two visits to the Shepparton Bears Football Club for its Bear Lotto, seniors trainer and fitness guru Glenn Archer has won the $500 draw both times.
Every week at the F J Edwards Social Rooms, the Bear Lotto is drawn; every lotto member puts in $20 each at the start of each year.
Archer said it felt great to be the lucky winner.
“I won it again the week before Christmas — that’s every week I’ve been there,” he said.
The night at Shepparton Football Netball Club included social distancing measures, hand sanitisers, EFTPOS transactions and pink gloves, to ensure the draw complied with government advice.
Archer said his wife, Leeanne, had “probably already” spent the winnings.
If you are feeling lucky and would like to join the Bear Lotto, contact president Will Phillips on 0438 219 612.
