Shepparton’s Nick Brown finishes runner-up at BASS Pro Series event

Shepparton's Nick Brown had his first taste of professional fishing at the weekend and he is already craving more.

Brown made an immediate impact at his first Australian Bass Tournaments (ABT) BASS Pro Series event at Lake St Clair, NSW, finishing runner-up in the non-boater category.

The avid fisherman enjoyed a memorable outing at the Hunter Valley's premier Australian Bass fishing spots, finishing the two-day event with a total weight of 7.39 kg.

Brown said he was shocked to finish his first ABT event runner-up, as he walked away with a $300 voucher.

“To come second in my first event was a real shock,” Brown said.

“My goal was to finish inside the top-10 at least once this year, it feels really good to have ticked that off.

“It was such a fun weekend, I've never tried anything like that before, but I had a ball.”

Brown, who fishes locally at Waranga Basin, said he had always wanted to try and test himself in a major event.

“I've always loved fishing for bass, I try to get away and fish them once a year,” he said.

“And I've had a bit of an interest in fishing tournaments, but I haven't really had a chance to do it because of footy.

“But with the current situation we are in with no footy, I was able to get away for the weekend.

“It was a kind of blessing in disguise really.”

Since it was Brown's first foray at an ABT event, the former coach at Shepparton East and Longwood football clubs, was classed as a non-boater.

In the ABT-style events, non-boaters are paired up with their professional counterparts, who are categorised as boaters.

Brown fished the opening day with overall winner Matthew Langford, while on day two he was joined by last year's winner Dane Pryce.

Although he did acknowledge that it was "luck of the draw", Brown said there was more to just partnering up with some of the best fishing minds in Australia.

“My mindset was to just work well as a team,” he said.

“That was the best way to perform across the weekend, there was no point going out there and being selfish.

“You need to make sure that you are not both using the same lures, casting over each other and that you are ready to go with the landing net.

“It can be really intimidating, stepping onto those expensive boats and fishing with professionals, but I encourage anyone who is thinking of doing it, to give it a go.”

Brown's hard work paid off and he was thankful for the opportunity to head along to the premier fishing tournament.

“I have got to thank the sponsors, Miller Rods, Trellys Outdoors, Bassman Spinnerbaits, Tonic Eyewear, Dizzy Scent, Jig Pro, Hot Bite Fishing, Fishing Monthly magazine and Australian Inland Fishing Charters,” he said.

“And huge thanks to both Matthew and Dane, I learnt a lot from both of them and I appreciate everything they taught me.”