Shepparton product’s dream season comes to an end

By Aydin Payne

Heartache: Shepparton product Grace Egan played her final game of the season, after the AFL announced the cancellation of the season on Sunday. Photo: Carlton Media

Shepparton's Grace Egan has had her memorable first season in the AFLW cut short at the weekend.

Following the federal and state governments’ decision to enforce travel restrictions as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan announced on Sunday that the AFLW season would immediately finish.

McLachlan said there would not be a premier awarded for the 2020 season due to the twin conference structure of the league, as well as the finals series not being completed.

The decision to cancel the season came after the completion of the last semi-final contest between the Brisbane Lions and Egan's Carlton.

It was the Blues that claimed victory at Ikon Park, having a 6.8 (44) to 2.3 (15) victory against the Lions, in what would become the final AFLW match of the season.

Carlton was able to bounce back strongly from a poor opening term — where it trailed by two points at quarter-time — and kept Brisbane to one major for the rest of the match.

The Blues then came alive in the second quarter and went on to kick five more goals for the contest in their convincing 29-point win.

Egan finished her first appearance in a final with nine kicks and six handballs, in what was another strong outing from the first-year player.

Carlton coach Daniel Harford expressed his views on Twitter about the season ending prematurely, but underlined the importance of keeping the community safe.

