Echuca searching for back-to-back flags in GNVL

By Shepparton News

Coaching announcement: Illustrious Goulburn Valley League netballer Steph Vick will coach Echuca this season.

ECHUCA

COACH: STEPH VICK

2019 FINISH: THIRD (16-5)

Echuca looked to be on the road to back-to-back flags for most of the 2019 season, but a late stumble in the preliminary final saw those dreams come crashing down.

Now a new year has arrived, and the women in bottle green are looking to get back on the throne as champions of the GVL.

New coach Steph Vick – who takes the helm from premiership coach Gina Pearson – is clear with what the goals will be for her team in 2020.

“We are going for a premiership,” she said.

“We know that is going to involve a lot of hard work, we’ve seen how much it takes in the past, but we believe if we do put in the work and continue to push each other and continue to improve, we believe a grand final and a premiership can be in reach.”

The club’s A-grade side is still coming together, with the club currently training as a senior group, but Vick expects the make-up of the team to be as strong as ever.

“We’re extremely lucky in terms of the talent we’ve seen so far,” she said.

“Both new players and ones who have been around Echuca for a while are bringing a lot to the table.

“We have a lot of girls staying around from last season, they still bring so much strength to our team, but the new girls coming in are going to add an extra dynamic and make the side even better.

“We are working on team dynamics now, getting those areas right and making sure we can put forward the best netball we can.”

