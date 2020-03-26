Exercise and Sports Science Australia launches campaign for those in isolation

Exercise and Sports Science Australia has launched its Exercise Right at Home campaign to encourage those who are self-isolated to keep active and ensure they are exercising safely.

ESSA says not only does exercise support our immune system, it also serves us by boosting our mental health during these anxious times.

“We see it as our mission and responsibility to keep more Australians active during these uncertain times through the expert knowledge and guidance of our members,” ESSA chief executive Anita Hobson-Powell said.

“Whether it be through online workout videos or telehealth services, it all makes a significant difference to the health of our nation.”

ESSA represents more than 8000 members, most being sole traders of small to medium businesses. With many advising they are already facing significant commercial loss due to the pandemic, ESSA said it wanted to be able to continue spreading the important work of these accredited exercise professionals, while also promoting the benefits of exercise to the wider population.

“It may be a drop in the ocean, but it will be a way to support the industry as best we can alongside our government and advocacy efforts,” Hobson-Powell said.

With many Australians starting to face self-isolations and shutdowns, the ability to continue to exercise and be active at home is vital. However, it’s important that the population is following the right advice — trust your health with an expert, even during a pandemic.

“Our members are all accredited exercise professionals who can help keep you active depending on your own unique situation, whether you’re in self-isolation or not,” Hobson-Powell said.

Exercise Right at Home provides a range of free workout videos that have been created by ESSA accredited exercise professionals. The workout videos offer a variety of programs such as strength training, aerobic activities and falls prevention exercises that can be completed right in your home.

Visit the website for more information: www.exerciseright.com.au