Football and netball magazine arrives tomorrow

The McPherson Media Group’s annual Football and Netball Magazine is turning 16 this year —and how sweet it is.

Once again, your one-stop shop for all things football and netball as the respective seasons of your favourite teams get set to eventually launch, this magazine will provide you with all you need to know about your side and its opposition.

Long-time fans of the publication will note a change in the feel and look of this edition, most notably in combining the football and netball stories of clubs in the Murray Football Netball League, Kyabram District League and Picola District Football Netball League.

Also joining the magazine ranks for the first time this year is the Northern Country Women’s League, sliding in alongside the Shepparton District Junior Football League, Shepparton Netball Association and Goulburn Valley Football Umpires Association.

An update on those familiar faces tackling the biggest stage of all in the AFL and AFLW is back again, as is a chat with NAB League outfit Murray Bushrangers for an idea of who might be next in line to make the leap to the top level.

And of course, the Goulburn Valley League in all its glory will kick-off your reading.

Outside of this magazine, the team at The News sports desk has been working hard to keep its coverage fresh and interesting — and leading the charge on that front will be a new venture into the world of podcasting.

The Four Sportsmen will grace your airwaves for the first time this year, aiming to bring a new take to sports coverage in the region and the biggest and brightest stars of the area right to your ears.

In the days leading up to the printing of this magazine the Covid-19 — or coronavirus — pandemic really took hold, forcing all the leagues in the coverage area to postpone operations until at least May and likely longer.

The decision was made to still go ahead with this publication — sans fixtures — in the hope of providing a ray of sunshine among the dark uncertainty of these unprecedented times.

For up to date information, head to sheppnews.com.au, but for an escape from the reality of the coronavirus outbreak, go ahead and dive right in to the magazine, which will be available in The News tomorrow.