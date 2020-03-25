MCVA | Coach and player signings

Although the Murray Valley Cricket Association premier division season has just finished, clubs are already looking ahead to next summer.

Barooga — which fell to Deniliquin at the final hurdle this campaign — has snared a massive coaching coup by securing the services of one of the most credentialed mentors in the country.

Warren Smith is on board to lead the Hawks in next season, having coached at almost every level of the game.

“The Barooga Cricket Club is delighted to have been able to make this stunning appointment,” president Wes Sutton said.

“Warren will co-ordinate all aspects of coaching at the club, supporting the junior coaches as well as (being) hands-on with the senior club members during the upcoming summer.

“Warren is an infectious character and is possessed with a deep-(seeded) passion for the game of cricket.

“His insistence on hard work and dedication to skill development will be a great asset to all cricketers, both junior and senior, at the Barooga Cricket Club.”

Smith's CV reads like a veritable treasure trove of experience, bringing an OAM for services to cricket as well as a Cricket NSW Lifetime Award for Coaching to Barooga Recreation Reserve.

He played in a record 10 premierships for Wagga prior to working as a cricket development officer in the Riverina and running hundreds of clinics and net sessions for Cricket NSW fpr a number of decades.

He has coached at regional, grade, state and even international level after a recent stint with the Afghanistan squad and has mentored the likes of Michael Slater, Andrew McDonald and Dominic Thornely.

Tocumwal has also been busy, signing English wicket-keeper batsman Daniel Brabham for next summer.

The Bloods did not manage to win a premier division game this season, but will hope Brabham provides a solid platform from which to rise up the table from in their next campaign.

Last year the gloveman snared 17 dismissals for Kent County League club Holmesdale and hit 713 runs from 27 knocks with bat in hand.

This included a high score of 110 not out and four half-centuries at an average of almost 30.