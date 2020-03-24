GALLERY | Mooroopna Golf Lyn McNaught Travel tournament

Mooroopna Golf Club held its annual Lyn McNaught Travel four-ball tournament at the weekend.

Under blue skies, more than 100 competitors descended on the lush green course as they battled it out to claim some of the prizes on offer.

Travis Dalziel and Simon Montgomery were the overall winners, finishing on 48 points and claimed the $2000 travel voucher from Lyn McNaught Travel.

Tim Davis had the straightest drive on the par five first, while Sue McIntyre and Dean Robertson were the two nearest-to-the-pins on the par three seventh over the dam.

Robertson was on fire with the short irons, finishing closest-to-the-pin on the 17th, while Ed McQuienn claimed the award on the newly designed par three 10th.

News photographer Megan Fisher attended the tournament and captured plenty of action.