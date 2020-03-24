Sport

GALLERY | Mooroopna Golf Lyn McNaught Travel tournament

By Aydin Payne

Roll the wrists: Grant Young shows off his superb swing.

1 of 13

Eyes on the ball: Ngaire Rikys during her swing.

2 of 13

Morning glory: Dawn Nioa watches on to see where her ball lands.

3 of 13

Crunch: Peter Rikys gets ready to send this ball into orbit.

4 of 13

Razor: Ray Nioa loads up the cannon.

5 of 13

Focused: John Dellar gets into position before his shot off the tee.

6 of 13

Searching: Graham Sidebottom offers a look that makes you think his shot has landed off the fairway.

7 of 13

Hey diddle-diddle straight uo the middle: Mark Jenkins watches on to see where his ball lands.

8 of 13

Digger: Dig Harbrow plants his tee in the ground.

9 of 13

Solid form: Chris Egan shows off his impressive swing.

10 of 13

Vol-kane-o: Kane Atkinson slams a bomb straight down the fairway.

11 of 13

Waiting game: Michael Johnson waits to see where his drive lands.

12 of 13

Bang: Craig Marshall crunches a drive down the fairway.

13 of 13

Mooroopna Golf Club held its annual Lyn McNaught Travel four-ball tournament at the weekend.

Under blue skies, more than 100 competitors descended on the lush green course as they battled it out to claim some of the prizes on offer.

Travis Dalziel and Simon Montgomery were the overall winners, finishing on 48 points and claimed the $2000 travel voucher from Lyn McNaught Travel.

Tim Davis had the straightest drive on the par five first, while Sue McIntyre and Dean Robertson were the two nearest-to-the-pins on the par three seventh over the dam.

Robertson was on fire with the short irons, finishing closest-to-the-pin on the 17th, while Ed McQuienn claimed the award on the newly designed par three 10th.

News photographer Megan Fisher attended the tournament and captured plenty of action.

