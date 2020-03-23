Tat Chat | Merrigum bowls

5370537724001

We have just returned from a very enjoyable caravan trip to Myrtleford and all participants enjoyed the great weather and the surrounding tourist venues. Some ventured as far as Corryong while most were pleased to pay a call on Bright, Harrietville, Yackandandah or Beechworth. We certainly supported the local economies, and even with the threat of the virus we were able to have some super meals at the Buffalo Hotel in Myrtleford.

Protocol does not allow me to elaborate on some of the experiences enjoyed by the bowlers but the Corryong people were very impressed with “Frank’s fence”.