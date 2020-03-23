Sport

Tat Chat | Merrigum bowls

By Shepparton News

Tat Chat | Merrigum bowls notes

We have just returned from a very enjoyable caravan trip to Myrtleford and all participants enjoyed the great weather and the surrounding tourist venues. Some ventured as far as Corryong while most were pleased to pay a call on Bright, Harrietville, Yackandandah or Beechworth. We certainly supported the local economies, and even with the threat of the virus we were able to have some super meals at the Buffalo Hotel in Myrtleford.

Protocol does not allow me to elaborate on some of the experiences enjoyed by the bowlers but the Corryong people were very impressed with “Frank’s fence”.

Our pokie trips have all been cancelled until further notice because of our concern for the health and safety of our friends who support these trips.

Many of us over 70 commented on the fact that we had never seen anything like the present situation.

Because all meetings and activities have been cancelled, we will let you know about the presentation night and the annual meeting at a later point.

