Tat Chat | Hill Top women’s notes

Tat Chat | Hill Top women’s notesBy Shepparton News
The Irish Teams event was easy to recognise as the players turned up in their finest Irish regalia, donning hats, four-leaf-clover shirts and long green socks, ready for the fun game generously sponsored by the Railway Hotel in Murchison.
The team of Francie Mark, Sue Turnbull and Robyn Butler won with a combined score of 84 points. Runners-up were Liz Mulcahy, Joyce Tavener and Rita Fairchild with 81 points.
Balls were given to Chris Coleman, Chris Beard, Kerry Gross, and the team of Terri Wangeman, Julieanne Ward and Marita Cornwall. Marita was welcomed to her first Wednesday event in the hope she will become a regular player.
Nearest-to-the-pins — Blossom with Love third: Judy Baker; Tatura Hot Bread sixth: Francie Mark; Café Alofa ninth: Di Ballantyne.
Nine-hole event: Diane Basket with 17 points and Helen Williams 15 points.
Veterans’ event: The second qualifying round was played with Joan Hill to play Chris Beard and Jan Coe to play Chris Coleman, with semis to be played on or before March 27.
The Golden putter competition has been hotting up during the past few weeks without anyone holing out, until Chris Beard and spectators watched in excitement as her ball disappeared into the hole.
Wednesday’s event: Stableford; sponsor: Mainwaves Hairdressing. Silver Spoon Round 1.
Nine-hole event: Stableford, front nine.