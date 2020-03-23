Tat Chat | Hill Top women’s notes

5370537724001

The Irish Teams event was easy to recognise as the players turned up in their finest Irish regalia, donning hats, four-leaf-clover shirts and long green socks, ready for the fun game generously sponsored by the Railway Hotel in Murchison.

The team of Francie Mark, Sue Turnbull and Robyn Butler won with a combined score of 84 points. Runners-up were Liz Mulcahy, Joyce Tavener and Rita Fairchild with 81 points.