Tat Chat | Tatura bowls

The playing of grand finals at both Tatura and Hill Top are a testament of the valued work of the local greenkeepers and the excellent condition that had them awarded as the playing location for the ultimate games of the concluding pennant season.

Tatura hosted the Division 3 and Division 4 grand finals on the Saturday, and the Division 1 Grand Final on the Sunday. Hill Top on the Saturday had the divisions 5, 6 East and 6 West grand finals with Division 2 being played at Kyabram.

Tatura's joint greenkeepers Jason Carter and John Evans worked tirelessly throughout the year to have the Tatura greens in tip top condition and were awarded with finals being played every weekend as well as for the weekly midweek pennant finals.

A number of club championship events have just been concluded with just a few still to be finalised.

In the Mixed Pairs Championship Nick Tziros (s) and partner Dot Best played Joyce Andrus (s) and John Crilly. Tziros and Best established what appeared to be a match-winning lead when at the halfway mark they led comfortably 11 to 1, but Andrus and Crilly scored a couple of threes to be back in the running and down by just four shots, 7 to 11. However their run was short-lived for they eventually succumbed to the dominance of Tziros-Best and were well beaten by eight shots, 8 to 16.

In the men's B-grade championship final Dave Westin played Rod Kirby. Westin shot to an early lead and after four ends was 6-0, but Kirby came back to be just two shots down, 9-11, and it appeared a close match was about to be played out. Westin then proceeded to dominate the scoring, gaining 11 shots to Kirby's 1 to close out the match 22 to 10 and claim the Tatura Bowls Club's men's B-grade championship for the 2019-20 season.

In the remaining events to be played, the men's 21Up is between Michael Stone and John Evans, and in the women's events Dot Best is to play Joyce Andrus in the 21Up and Freda Clement in the 100Up.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic crisis and resultant safety concerns, bowls tournaments throughout the district have been cancelled and unfortunately the scheduled Tatura Bowls hospital charity day is also suspended. The club's presentation night will also not proceed as planned.

The indoor carpet bowls winter competition, which was about to commence, has also been suspended.

At this point, Tatura Bowls Club's annual general meeting scheduled for Sunday, May 3 from 1 pm is still set to be conducted and nomination forms for positions have been displayed on the club noticeboard. Members are requested to please consider contributing to the workload of running the bowls club and put their name up for nomination and obtain a seconder.

— John Crilly