Nashy’s Notion

Zlatan Ibrahimovic shutting down Stockholm with an absurd overhead kick in 2012. Sergio Aguero securing Manchester City’s maiden Premier League title, causing Martin Tyler to near-on rupture a lung in the commentary box. Eric Cantona booting the snot out of an unassuming Crystal Palace fan at Selhurst Park. Yes, they are all stellar examples of football moments celebrated by the masses — but what were the players wearing when fate permitted each significant juncture to occur?

Think about it, each fabled occasion in round ball culture has a boot to match, entwined in the very tapestry of the sport’s 200-plus year history.

So, strap yourself in as we take a trip down memory lane and revisit soccer’s hypothetical Louvre to turn the spotlight on the five most fancied set of wheels seen this side of the Mississippi.

Nike T90 Laser I

From the webbed shot shield to the wicked skeletal foot pattern embellished on the bottom, everything about the Laser I screamed perfection. Few boots trigger such salivating nostalgia as Wayne Rooney removing the leather off the football, careening towards the erupting Sir Bobby Charlton stands with arms akimbo after unleashing a thunderous strike. Absolutely sublime. Alas, I never managed to lace a pair of these naughty numbers, but did happen to shell out for the older sibling, the T90 Laser II models, but it still haunts me that I never got to experience the real deal.

Summary: Memories of mimicking ‘'Wazza” by attempting to rip the net in half come rushing back like a Flume hit single whenever the phrase ‘'T90” is uttered.

Adidas Predator Mania

Adidas headquarters must have been on a mad one in the early 2000s after building the boot for the big stage. Those forefoot fins matched by a curvaceous fold-over tongue had ‘'buy me” written all over them, leaving footy fanatics of all ages retrieving jaws from the floor after Manias hit the market for the first time. Famously donned by ballers of the highest calibre such as Zizou and Becks, the upperclass men of the beautiful game would not have been caught dead without these blessing their feet during the 2002 World Cup.

Summary: If you’re about to strap into a pair of Manias, you better have the on-ball ability to drop defenders like a bad habit.

Adidas Copa Mundial

The boys from Adidas produced an absolute masterstroke with the Copas. Forever engraved in the company’s history as its Rembrandt, such a simple design should not result in what is indefinitely one of the most handsome set of boots ever. Black leather — yes please. The infallible three stripes — say less. A gorgeous tongue emblazoned with the iconic insignia — just stop. Winding back the clock to a time where hair was long and tolerance for diving was short, the GOATS would only bother rocking up to a game if a pair of freshly polished Copas lay waiting to be laced.

Summary: They’re all that and a bag of chips. I think Adi Dassler would roll in his grave if Copas were ever to depart from global sporting shelves.

Puma King

Cleats. Boots. Ones and twos. Whatever you call them, footwear to fit the modern game began with the Puma King. Setting the precedent for the Copa, these were to be worn by the Maradonas and Peles of the world — men forged from cold, rolled steel. Nowadays, the silhouette is characterised by no-nonsense holding midfielders who plod around Sunday league paddocks displaying a penchant for party pies and leg-breaking challenges. But don’t get it twisted, they’ve been branded with the moniker ‘'King” for a reason.

Summary: I’m absolutely certain the international cobblers union would have been suing Puma for abuse in the 70s with the ridiculous rate of demand these beauties produced.

Nike Vapor III

A model manufactured for the mercurial, Nike’s selling ploy is what expedited the Vapor's status as one of the most sought-after silhouettes in stores — Ronaldo. No, not the one who fires off a shot just to check his hair on the jumbo screen. I’m talking about the man who debuted the foulest haircut known to man, while simultaneously possessing the rudest footballing ability seen in the pre-Messi era. Scenes of R9 tearing defenders inside out like a day-old sock before slapping the ball past the keeper in his custom Vapors will forever remain in the hearts of round-ball purists.

Summary: Countless recreation attempts have been made, but none come close to contesting the original. In the words of Heisenberg “Yours is just some tepid, off-brand, generic cola. What I'm making is Classic Coke.”