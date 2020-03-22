Sport

Photos | Shepparton Lions enjoy strong grand final victory

By Aydin Payne

Focused: Shepparton Saints' Will Rohde during his match.

1 of 4

Big serve: Shepparton Saints' Elizabeth Webster sends down a thunderbolt.

2 of 4

Bang: Shepparton Lions' Anna Reynolds makes clean contact with the ball on her serve

3 of 4

Frustrated: Shepparton Saints' Tom Turcato looks frustrated during his match.

4 of 4

The season of Goulburn Murray Lawn Tennis Association GM2 competition belongs to Shepparton Lions after they finished the campaign undefeated.

The Lions claimed the title of premiers and champions with their 9-74 to 2-47 victory against Shepparton Saints.

It was a Shepparton derby in Saturday's grand final at Shepparton Lawn Tennis Club, but it was dominated by the Lions as they cruised to a convincing win.

“We were all very happy to finish the season undefeated,” Lions’ Viv New said.

“It was great to cap off a strong season with the win, it would have been disappointing if we had of ended the year with a loss.

“Our strength is in the depth of the playing group and that showed in the final, which it had been all season.”

The Lions grabbed the first rubber with star performer Tanner Hunter saluting 6-1 in the men's singles.

Trent Doyle was unable to back up Hunter's effort, going down in the second rubber to Saints’ Will Rohde.

But from there, the Lions ran away with the contest.

Hunter and Nathan Mitchell claimed the third set, followed by Doyle and man-of-the-match performer Tyson Coombes.

And Anna Reynolds battled strongly in the women's singles, claiming the fifth rubber 6-2.

Despite the Lions strolling to a commanding victory, New was quick to say the contest was anything but an easy task.

“The scoreboard looks like we had an easy win, but the Saints played extremely well,” she said.

“It was a very tight tussle across all the rubbers and it was a lot more even on the court.

“But we were able to stay firm and keep a steady head and just held our nerve.”

New praised her teammates’ performances in the win and the effort of Coombes, who looked destined to miss the match with a groin injury.

“I thought everyone played extremely well,” she said.

“But Tyson's performance stood out, especially after he looked like he would miss the match on Thursday due to injury.

“Everyone did their role and it was really pleasing to cap off such a memorable season.”

Latest articles

News

Trapped in Peru: Kialla West couple in COVID-19 hotel lockdown

When Kialla West couple David and Sally Cole began planning their South America trip 18 months ago, they had two goals to tick off the bucket list: scale Machu Picchu and cruise around the cape. A total lockdown in their Peruvian hotel – with...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton Law Courts continuing to operate amid coronavirus pandemic

The Shepparton Law Courts are continuing to operate as usual amid the changing coronavirus situation. While it is business as usual for now, it has been confirmed that Victorian courts and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal are...

Liz Mellino
News

$80 million up for grabs in latest Powerball

Although the spread of COVID-19 has started to lock down the Goulburn Valley, it still can’t stop us from dreaming about winning the lottery. This Thursday, Powerball is offering an early retirement package of $80 million but only if you can...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Sport

No action until June for local football and netball leagues under AFL recommendations

All local football and netball leagues are to be put on hold until at least May 31 under recommendations from the AFL.

Tyler Maher
Sport

Heart-broken Nagambie loses chance to play in Haisman Shield grand final

In unimaginably heart-breaking fashion, Nagambie has had its opportunity to play for a Haisman Shield premiership ripped from it. Cricket Shepparton’s executive voted unanimously Tuesday night to cancel the remainder of the season.

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Cricket grand finals under threat

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety. Cricket Shepparton’s executive is preparing to meet tonight in order...

Tyler Maher