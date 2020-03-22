Photos | Shepparton Lions enjoy strong grand final victory

The season of Goulburn Murray Lawn Tennis Association GM2 competition belongs to Shepparton Lions after they finished the campaign undefeated.

The Lions claimed the title of premiers and champions with their 9-74 to 2-47 victory against Shepparton Saints.

It was a Shepparton derby in Saturday's grand final at Shepparton Lawn Tennis Club, but it was dominated by the Lions as they cruised to a convincing win.

“We were all very happy to finish the season undefeated,” Lions’ Viv New said.

“It was great to cap off a strong season with the win, it would have been disappointing if we had of ended the year with a loss.

“Our strength is in the depth of the playing group and that showed in the final, which it had been all season.”

The Lions grabbed the first rubber with star performer Tanner Hunter saluting 6-1 in the men's singles.

Trent Doyle was unable to back up Hunter's effort, going down in the second rubber to Saints’ Will Rohde.

But from there, the Lions ran away with the contest.

Hunter and Nathan Mitchell claimed the third set, followed by Doyle and man-of-the-match performer Tyson Coombes.

And Anna Reynolds battled strongly in the women's singles, claiming the fifth rubber 6-2.

Despite the Lions strolling to a commanding victory, New was quick to say the contest was anything but an easy task.

“The scoreboard looks like we had an easy win, but the Saints played extremely well,” she said.

“It was a very tight tussle across all the rubbers and it was a lot more even on the court.

“But we were able to stay firm and keep a steady head and just held our nerve.”

New praised her teammates’ performances in the win and the effort of Coombes, who looked destined to miss the match with a groin injury.

“I thought everyone played extremely well,” she said.

“But Tyson's performance stood out, especially after he looked like he would miss the match on Thursday due to injury.

“Everyone did their role and it was really pleasing to cap off such a memorable season.”