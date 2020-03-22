GMLTA | GM2 Open flag in Shepparton’s keeping

The decisive work of Blake Serra and Riley Arnold in their respective singles rubbers had the Shepparton Pelicans emerge victorious on Saturday.

The Goulburn Murray Lawn Tennis Association GM2 Open premiership went the way of Shepparton after a tough battle against Mooroopna Jets, with Serra (6-0) and Arnold (6-1) accounting for more than half of the eventual 20-game margin.

“We played well,” Pelicans captain Tim O'Connor said.

“It was pretty close all day, but Blake and Riley really stood out in their singles matches.

“Everything else was pretty tight except for those two, so it was good to see those young guys get us over the line.”

After a summer playing alongside the GM2 Mixed teams in the one competition, the men's GM2 Open section split off for its own finals series.

Along with Serra and Arnold, Hugh Jackson, Tristan Tarrant, Ronnie Habel and O'Connor helped deliver the Pelicans an 8-75 to 3-55 triumph.

For the Jets it was the likes of Aidan Basille, Charlie Murdoch, Adrian Pogue and Harry, Jye and Oscar Crilly who battled hard.

“It has been a good year,” O'Connor said.

“The open teams playing alongside the mixed teams has been great.

“It was also great that we were able to play on the weekend and the courts came up amazing too, so it was a credit to the greenskeeper.”