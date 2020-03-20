Shepp Cup preview

Sport

Young superstar Hard Style Rico could produce a breakthrough group race win in tonight's Group 2 CKH Painting Shepparton Cup final (450 m) at 9.15 pm.

One of the fastest greyhounds in the land, Hard Style Rico has notched nine wins from only 17 starts. He already has the punters’ elect in the final at $2.40, ahead of Australia’s most accomplished sprinter Whiskey Riot ($2.90) and Jebrynah ($3.60).

Bred, owned and trained by Luckie Karabitsakos in Pearcedale, south-east of Melbourne, Hard Style Rico set a new track record in a Shepparton Cup heat on Monday night after exiting box 8.

He clocked a mind-boggling 24.77, which sliced around one length off a longstanding 24.82 mark jointly held by former stars Slater (December 2006) and Cape Hawke (January 2012).

And the herculean performance did not totally surprise Karabitsakos.

“Without being cocky, it was only a matter of time ... He’d previously given the Ballarat 450 m record a shake; he just has that type of ability,” Karabitsakos said.

Karabitsakos is also mildly confident Hard Style Rico can land the final’s $47 000 first prize, especially given he has drawn to find plenty of space from box 8 once again.

His greyhound has already contested three Group 1 finals in his short career, but missed a place on each occasion.

“I’m happy with box 8, and with a clear run he’ll give it a crack ... But he’s still learning the caper,” Karabitsakos said.

“And there’s a couple of dogs that are also well boxed – Jebrynah (box 1) is drawn to be competitive and then champion Whiskey Riot (box 7) is also in the field.”

Karabitsakos also expects Hard Style Rico to be right in the thick of things from box rise.

“He’s drawn extremely well and will be ‘up there’ in the early stages,” he said.

It was announced this week that greyhound racing in Victoria will continue in the foreseeable future amid the situation regarding Covid-19.

And while the general public is unable to attend race meetings, every Victorian greyhound race is being broadcast live and free at watchdog.grv.org.au

________________________________________

2020 CKH PAINTING SHEPPARTON CUP
Saturday, 9.15pm
1 JEBRYNAH (Rocky Crisafi, Pakenham)
2 ROTHWELL GAL (Brett Nye, Little River)
3 BRACE AND BITS (Braden Finn, Devon Meadows)
4 BENCHESTER (Mark Morrissey, Junortoun)
5 REVELATION (Peter Presutto, Devon Meadows)
6 SNAGS MCKENZIE (David Burnett, Little River)
7 WHISKEY RIOT (Anthony Azzopardi, Rowsley)
8 HARD STYLE RICO (Luckie Karabitsakos, Pearcedale)
Reserves
9 GET GO BOY (Aaron Debattista, Toolleen)
10 SCATTERBOX (Jeff Galea, Brookfield)

