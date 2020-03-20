Payney’s Punt | Golden Slipper day preview

It has been a crazy week in sport and like many, everyone at Payney's Punt are glad that the stables are still open and racing is continuing.

Today is the running of the 63rd Golden Slipper Stakes and Sydney's Rosehill Gardens is set to be humming with five Group 1 races across the nine-card day.

This will be the first time that the team at Payney's Punt embarks on a trip north of the border, so please forgive us if we tell you to watch the horses run anti-clockwise.

The track is set to be rated a Soft 5/6, with the chance to be upgraded to a Good 4 with sunny weather on the way.

Meanwhile, the rail will be out 3 m for the entire track.

● In local greyhound racing news, the time-honoured Shepparton Cup is set to be run tonight.

The Group 2 race over 450 m has attracted a strong field with Melbourne Cup winner Whisky Riot headlining the challengers.

Whisky Riot has drawn box seven, while last week's record-breaker and race favourite, Hard Style Rico, will jump from gate eight.

During the Shepparton Cup heats at the start of the week, Hard Style Rico broke the track record for the 450 m distance, completing the race in 24.768 seconds, beating the previous record of 24.82.

Race 1. 12.30 pm - Darby Munro Stakes (1200 m)

The top-weighted runner in the first, Cosmic Force (1) is looking hard to beat across 1200 m. Has a great record second-up, with a win and a placing, while he has form on wet or good tracks. Finished runner-up in last start from a break and produced an eye-catching finish. Finds the widest barrier which is always a query. Splintex (4) looks a chance after winning at this track a month ago on heavy ground and the colt will set a fast pace from barrier two.

Top tip: Cosmic Force

Race 2. 1.10 pm - N.E Manion Cup (2400 m)

Out to 12 furlongs in the Manion Cup and Mugatoo (7) is at short odds after recent hot form. The important runner has won three on the trot and claimed the Canberra Cup last start over 2000 m. The gelding has not done a lot wrong and demands respect. If you were looking for a bit of value, Supernova (9) is an outside hope and comes in after a fourth-placed finish when resuming. Ticks all the boxes in terms of track form and second-up form, while also winning at this distance.

Top tip: Supernova (Place)

Race 3. 1.45 pm - Epona Stakes (1900 m)

An open race in the third, with the three top-rated runners earning plenty of focus. Luvaluva (1) returns from racing in New Zealand and placed at a recent trial. Claimed back-to-back wins before heading over to New Zealand for a Group 1. Greysful Glamour (2) pulled up lame last start at Flemington, finishing last and three lengths behind the winner. But the grey runner stormed home at Moonee Valley over 2040 m back in Spring and won at Group 3 level at Caulfield before last start. It might be a risk but deserves the chance.

Top tip: Greysful Glamour

Race 4. 2.25 pm - Ranvet Stakes (2000 m)

The first of five Group 1 races today sees the emergence of United Kingdom-runner Addeybb (2) in Australia for the first time. Resumes after 22 weeks out and has won once first-up from five attempts. Looking for Verry Elleegant (5) to run a good race on the speed after being chased down by Te Akau Shark in the Chipping Norton last start. The mare is racing third up today and has won all three attempts when at this stage of her prep. And Avilius (1) has been in poor form this preparation, with no placings, but he has won each time he has jumped at this track. Claimed this race last year and must respect.

Top tip: Verry Elleegant

Race 5. 3.05 pm - George Ryder Stakes (1500 m)

In the George Ryder Stakes, New Zeland runner Te Akau Shark (2) is the one to beat after the gelding's impressive win in the Chipping Norton Stakes. Came from the clouds last start to win seventh race from 12 attempts. Loves a track with soft ground and is the one they need to beat here. No experience at 1500 m. Three-year-old colt Super Seth (7) hasn't been seen for a month after his runner-up in the Futurity Stakes at Caulfield. Has won on soft ground. And Payney's Punt has looked wide and one for exotics is Brandenburg (8). The colt saluted two runs back at this track on soft ground in a Group 2 and finished third behind Shadow Hero in the Group 1 Randwick Guineas last start. Tougher here but can place.

Top Tip: Brandenburg (place)

Race 6. 3.45 pm - Rosehill Guineas (2000 m)

It is set to be a cracking Rosehill Guineas, with a number of rising stars set to fight it out over 2000 m. We cannot look past Shadow Hero (2), who claimed the Randwick Guineas at nice odds last start. The gelding is the obvious favourite here, after producing the best sectionals over the mile. An extra two furlongs is no worry, after his Spring Champion Stakes win against Castlevecchio at Randwick. Going to be a tight battle against rival Castlevecchio (1), who produced that stunning Cox Plate run last year. He has not been sighted at this distance since that effort and has been down on form in recent jumps. Can bounce back here.

Top tip: Shadow Hero

Race 7. 4.30 pm - Golden Slipper (1200 m)

The feature race of the day, the two-year-old sprint looks to be a battle between three runners. Blue Diamond Stakes winner Tagaloa (1) and runner-up Hanseatic (2) will be out to chase down Farnan (3). Farnan proved too good over Tagaloa last start and has won four from five attempts, while Tagaloa trumped Hanseatic in the Blue Diamond at long odds. Payney's Punt is sticking with Hanseatic, after the Godolphin runner hit the line hard in the Blue Diamond. Won a recent trial at Randwick and will no doubt be flashing home. Everyone loves an outsider and Lindsay Park-trained Minhaaj (13) looks to be that threat, with an undefeated record on the line. Earned a spot in the race after a scratching to Cellsabeel.

Top tip: Hanseatic

Race 8. 5.10 pm - The Galaxy (1100 m)

Looks like Pierata (1) has gained plenty of interest and will be hard to dismiss, but looking for Deprive (5) to be the first home. Had the best overall sectionals last start against gun sprinters Redzel and Nature Strip. Should strip fitter here. And former three-year-old star Kementari (3) is back from a brief stud career, resuming from a year-long spell. Won a recent trial and has three runner-up finishes and a win when resuming. Chris Waller-trained Madam Rouge (10) is one that finds a good barrier and won the Magic Million Sprint in January.

Top tip: Deprive

Race 9. 5.45 pm - Birthday Card Stakes (1200 m)

Another open race with no clear favourite, which has us leaning on last year's Golden Slipper winner Kiamichi (19). Raced too keenly last start over 1400 m and will relish the drop back to 1200 m. With Damian Lane in the saddle, the duo will set a fast pace and lead. Not a hell of a lot of recent winning form, but look for both Seasons (10) and Anjana (11) to surprise. Anjana finished five lengths back in the Oakleigh Plate which didn't suit midfield runners, has a great second up and soft track form. Glen Boss in the saddle is a big tick.

Top tip: Kiamichi

Best of the Day

When: Today

Where: Rosehill

Race 6: Shadow Hero