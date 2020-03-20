Sport

Seymour premiership player earns spot in Victorian Fury squad

By Aydin Payne

Fury awaits: Seymour's premiership coach Elle McDonald has been named in the 2020 Victorian Fury squad.

Goulburn Valley League's A-grade netball reigning premier Seymour will again have state representation this year.

The Lions’ Elle McDonald has been named in the 2020 Victorian Fury squad for the Australian Netball League after an announcement on Wednesday.

McDonald's selection in the 15-player squad comes after she made the Fury squad last year, where the Victorian outfit claimed the 2019 title.

And McDonald's premiership teammate Sarah Szczykulski will be a training partner for the season that is due to start on May 2.

McDonald - Seymour's co-coach and last year's premiership coach - is also a training partner with the Super Netball outfit, Melbourne Vixens.

It has been a momentous 12 months for the Lions mentor, with her recent achievements off the back of Seymour's impressive grand final win against Shepparton United in September.

Fury head coach Di Honey was excited with the talent in this year's line-up.

“I am very excited to have a team that is made up of a blend of youth and experience and the next generation of Victorian talent,” Honey said.

“Six of the 15 athletes are part of the Melbourne Vixens training squad and another six athletes are members of the inaugural Vixens Academy, which shows the calibre and potential that some of the best coaches in Australia see in our players.

“We will continue to work closely with the Vixens to emulate the way they train and play and to fully support and integrate the Vixens squad members, so they are playing their best netball possible.”

● Netball Australia has not yet announced any changes to the ANL season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

