Bombers and Purps put on a show

By Shepparton News

On show: Luke Morris of Kyabram breaks a tackle during the GVL seniors football grand final between Kyabram and Echuca. Picture: Luke Hemer

Kyabram flexed its muscle for the first time for the new season on Saturday – and new coach Brad Edwards could not help but be impressed.

The Bombers took on reigning Murray League premier Nathalia at Nathalia and emerged from a four, 30-minute quarters clash with a resounding 100 points-plus win.

But Edwards insisted the large chasm in the final scores was not a true reflection of the game, which be believed was beneficial for both sides.

‘‘It was a lot closer than the scores indicated and it was a really good workout I thought for both teams,” he said.

‘‘We had a pretty good side in and I was impressed how sharp we were given it was out first hit-out.”

Edwards was more than happy with some of the efforts of the younger players in the side.

He said former third key forward Sam Langley, who played cricket in England last year, had been impressive in defence.

Although not big in size, new Hay recruit Jack Cattanach showed he was determined and skilful.

Edwards said Tom Burnett, still eligible for the thirds, and last year’s Pattison Medallist Mitch Gugliotti, emerging from thirds ranks this season, were effective with Josh Dillon and Sean Dillon alternating through the midfield and onball.

Veteran Kayne Pettifer bagged seven majors and key forward Brad Mangan was also in fine early season form with some strong grabs and a few goals.

Reigning Morrison Medallist Mick Mattingly did not miss a beat while other onball regulars in Brad Whitford, Nick Coulstock and ruckman Zac Norris looked in good touch.

Key defender Jason Morgan got through three quarters unscathed as he builds for an early return after missing the latter part of last season with a severe hamstring tear.

Other regular defenders in Lachy Smith, Tom and Jack Sheldon were also up and about.

