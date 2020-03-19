Sport

Shepparton product set to play finals football in debut AFLW season

By Aydin Payne

On a roll: Shepparton product Grace Egan will prepare for her first AFLW finals match. Photo: Carlton Media

1 of 1

After a whirlwind and somewhat bizarre week off the field in the football world, the AFLW is ready to dive straight into the finals series this weekend.

With the current public health crisis disrupting the majority of sporting leagues across the country and world, the AFL and AFLW are set to continue playing their respective seasons.

The AFL announced on Wednesday night the AFLW finals were to be brought forward by two weeks, with the top four teams from both conferences set to play across four semi-final matches this weekend.

That decision has Shepparton Bears product Grace Egan set to run out in her first finals series in her debut season with the Blues.

Carlton finished second on the ladder in Conference B and has set up a contest against the Brisbane Lions on Sunday afternoon at Ikon Park.

Egan, 19, has enjoyed a stellar first season in the competition, playing in each of Carlton's six matches, while becoming a vital player in the midfield.

A standout performance came in round four against Adelaide, with the tough inside midfielder nominated for the AFLW NAB Rising Star award.

Egan found plenty of the ball in that win against the reigning premier, collecting 18 disposals, seven marks and four tackles.

Carlton's chief executive Cain Liddle said the club backed the AFL's decision to proceed with the AFLW and AFL seasons.

“Despite a period of uncertainty, our players are ready to go and are excited to . . . play off in an AFLW final this weekend,” he said.

● With the AFL season going ahead, it gives last year's No. 3 draft pick, and Shepparton export, Lachie Ash the chance to make his AFL debut for Greater Western Sydney.

GWS is set to welcome Geelong to GIANTS Stadium tomorrow night and it could be the start of Ash's journey in the AFL after a strong pre-season from the 2018 premiership Bear.

Meanwhile, there will be a strong flavour of district exports running around in an empty Marvel Stadium tonight, when Western Bulldogs and Collingwood go head-to-head.

Collingwood duo Tallygaroopna's Steele Sidebottom and Euroa's Jamie Elliott will square-off against Kialla's Alex Keath, Deniliquin's Sam Lloyd and Seymour's Josh Schache.

Latest articles

Sport

Shepparton product set to play finals football in debut AFLW season

After a whirlwind and somewhat bizarre week off the field in the football world, the AFLW is ready to dive straight into the finals series this weekend. With the current public health crisis disrupting the majority of sporting leagues across the...

Aydin Payne
Sport

GALLERY | Kicking for Cancer game a hit in Shepparton

Ricky Nixon’s Kicking for Cancer game in Shepparton on Saturday night was a hit for all involved. With former AFL stars like Warwick Capper, Anthony Koutoufides and Dustin Fletcher — plus plenty more — taking to Rumbalara’s Mercury Dve...

Tyler Maher
Sport

GMLTA deciders going ahead

The Goulburn Murray Lawn Tennis Association confirmed today it would persist with its grand finals despite the coronavirus threat, announcing a string of measures to reduce the likelihood of any contamination.

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

Sport

No action until June for local football and netball leagues under AFL recommendations

All local football and netball leagues are to be put on hold until at least May 31 under recommendations from the AFL.

Tyler Maher
Sport

Local sports events postponed and cancelled due to coronavirus

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety. As it has in all walks of life, the worsening coronavirus...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Heart-broken Nagambie loses chance to play in Haisman Shield grand final

In unimaginably heart-breaking fashion, Nagambie has had its opportunity to play for a Haisman Shield premiership ripped from it. Cricket Shepparton’s executive voted unanimously Tuesday night to cancel the remainder of the season.

Alex Mitchell