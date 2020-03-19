Shepparton product set to play finals football in debut AFLW season

After a whirlwind and somewhat bizarre week off the field in the football world, the AFLW is ready to dive straight into the finals series this weekend.

With the current public health crisis disrupting the majority of sporting leagues across the country and world, the AFL and AFLW are set to continue playing their respective seasons.

The AFL announced on Wednesday night the AFLW finals were to be brought forward by two weeks, with the top four teams from both conferences set to play across four semi-final matches this weekend.

That decision has Shepparton Bears product Grace Egan set to run out in her first finals series in her debut season with the Blues.

Carlton finished second on the ladder in Conference B and has set up a contest against the Brisbane Lions on Sunday afternoon at Ikon Park.

Egan, 19, has enjoyed a stellar first season in the competition, playing in each of Carlton's six matches, while becoming a vital player in the midfield.

A standout performance came in round four against Adelaide, with the tough inside midfielder nominated for the AFLW NAB Rising Star award.

Egan found plenty of the ball in that win against the reigning premier, collecting 18 disposals, seven marks and four tackles.

Carlton's chief executive Cain Liddle said the club backed the AFL's decision to proceed with the AFLW and AFL seasons.

“Despite a period of uncertainty, our players are ready to go and are excited to . . . play off in an AFLW final this weekend,” he said.

● With the AFL season going ahead, it gives last year's No. 3 draft pick, and Shepparton export, Lachie Ash the chance to make his AFL debut for Greater Western Sydney.

GWS is set to welcome Geelong to GIANTS Stadium tomorrow night and it could be the start of Ash's journey in the AFL after a strong pre-season from the 2018 premiership Bear.

Meanwhile, there will be a strong flavour of district exports running around in an empty Marvel Stadium tonight, when Western Bulldogs and Collingwood go head-to-head.

Collingwood duo Tallygaroopna's Steele Sidebottom and Euroa's Jamie Elliott will square-off against Kialla's Alex Keath, Deniliquin's Sam Lloyd and Seymour's Josh Schache.