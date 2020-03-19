Sport

Oddie | Back with a lighter take to guide you through these troubling times

By Shepparton News

Excited: Mick Limbrick, Kevin Murray and Kevin Murray's 1969 Brownlow Medal.

Helping hand: Glenn Maxwell with partner Vini Raman. The couple found their perfect engagement ring thanks to Shepparton business Blizzards Jewellers. Picture: AAP Image/Scott Barbour.

Oddie is back after a few weeks of self-isolation and ready to bring joy to your day once again.

Big Show in Shepparton

While trawling social media, Oddie was excited to see local bling business Blizzards Jewellers had a hand in helping Australian cricket star Glenn Maxwell find the perfect engagement ring for partner — and now bride-to-be — Vini Raman.

“We loved helping ‘Maxi’ secretly bring Vini's dream engagement ring to life,” Blizzards posted.

Next time you're in town Maxi, swing by Oddie's offices for a chat.

Familiar face pops in

By now 1969 Brownlow medallist and Fitzroy legend Kevin Murray is a familiar face in the Goulburn Valley.

But there is never anything familiar about the buzz wearing the prized possession gives the rest of us — as What's New Shepparton's Mick Limbrick found out last week when Murray came in for some fresh Brisbane Lions gear.

Some shows go on

It seems easier for Oddie to tell you what is happening this week rather than what is not.

Goulburn Murray Lawn Tennis Association grand finals will take place, as will most weekend competition golf across the region.

Apart from that — and some training sessions for smaller clubs like the Shepparton Rowing Club — the cupboard is bare.

Please contact Oddie if you know of any other action happening in the coming weeks — we need our sporting fix.

